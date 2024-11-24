Menu Explore
Fitness coaches reveal why you can't lose the ‘Indian potbelly’ and it's more mental than you think

ByAdrija Dey
Nov 24, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Fitness coaches Oorjitha and Nathan Johnson show the main reason why belly fat feels like a stubborn fat to shed. 

Potbelly is common among Indians. The belly fat protrudes from the abdomen, specifically around the stomach area, and appears to have a prominent bulging shape. It almost has a balloon-like appearance and is usually more firmer than regular belly fat. It has visceral fat, so it’s stored much deeper in the body, making weight loss a challenge.

Belly fat may feel stubborn to lose but don't give up.
Belly fat may feel stubborn to lose but don't give up.

Oorjitha, Indian fast loss coach (@fitwithoorjitha) and Nathan Johnson (nathan.autonomy) shared on Instagram how losing the ‘South Asian Belly’ is difficult, regardless of workout regimen. Despite the workout, it feels like the weight is not going. The fitness coaches shared the main reason why belly fat doesn’t go away despite the workouts.

Why belly fat loss is difficult

Belly fat may feel stubborn regardless of how much workout or dieting is followed. Many people get disappointed and even give up. Turns out, it’s an illusion. Fitness coaches explain, “Even if you think you’re eating small portions, because of the density in the South Asian belly, when you lose weight, you’ll notice it coming off your face and arms before your belly, which can make you feel like you’re not making progress.” The belly has a higher density of fat, so it takes more time to burn compared to other parts of the body, making changes less visibly noticeable in the beginning. Patience and being consistent are absolutely important to see the results.

Causes of belly fat

The coaches pinpointed two crucial aspects, a high-calorie diet and elevated stress levels, both of which contribute to belly fat. Most Indians consume diets that are high in calories, often with excessive carbohydrate content like rice or roti. Stress management is equally important, as stress can lead to overeating or emotional eating as a way of coping mechanism. By addressing these, one can reduce belly fat.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

