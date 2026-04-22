Fitness expert reveals a 4-part weight loss system that delivers results without extreme dieting

The Internet is flooded with quick ways to lose weight ideas that might seem tempting but are not sustainable in the long run. Coach Kev, a fitness trainer in an X post dated April 20, 2026, shared a four part system approach to weight loss which is not just sustainable but effective in every way. Here’s a breakdown of the weight loss plan. Four part plan for sustainable weight loss. (Unsplash) ​Also read | Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a ‘medical emergency’

1. Nutrition Coach Kev highlighted that nutrition is the first and foremost thing that needs to be fixed for weight loss. He advises maintaining the routine and fixing the food choices. He said, “You're not meal-prepping 21 meals on Sunday. You're not eating 6 times a day. You eat the way you already eat: grab and go breakfast, take-out lunch, and eat an easy dinner at home.” He mentioned that with smarter choices inside that routine will make a huge difference. What this looks like in practice: Track calories and protein, 500 cal under your maintenance, and 0.8g protein per lb of bodyweight.

protein, 500 cal under your maintenance, and 0.8g protein per lb of bodyweight. Build 5-10 go-to meals you rotate through. Same formats, better macros.

Pre-pick your default restaurant and travel orders so you don't decide at the table.

2. Training Weight training is non-negotiable when it comes to sustainable weight loss. He advises lifting at least three to four times a week. You don’t have to be in the gym 6 days a week, and nobody with a real job does that sustainably. Rather, he recommends: 3-4 lifts per week. 45-60 min each.

Upper/lower or full body split. Pick whichever fits your schedule.

Progressive overload. Beat last week's numbers whenever possible.

Weight training is non-negotiable when it comes to sustainable weight loss. (Unsplash)

3. Activity Physical activity or consistent movement throughout the day is one of the most underrated aspects of weight loss. Coach Kev said, “The goal is to eat as much food as possible while losing roughly 1-3 pounds per week (depending on your body weight). Increasing your activity levels helps make sure this is possible.” “The difference between 2000 and 10000 steps for some people can be 400-500 calories a day. That’s an extra pound of fat loss a week through your movement,” he added. So aim for one or some combo of the following: 10k+ steps per day. 20-40 min of zone 2 cardio 2-3x a week 45-60 min of walking, broken up however fits your day. 4. Sleep Sleep is often the most ignored aspect of weight loss. However, it plays a crucial role in ensuring effective results. Coach Kev said, “Under 6 hours and your hunger hormones spike, cravings destroy your week, and you will not out-diet a bad sleep stretch.” He recommends: 7-8 hours of sleep in a cool and dark room. No screens 30 min before bed. No heavy meal within 2 hours of sleeping.

Under 6 hours and your hunger hormones spike, cravings destroy your week, and you will not out-diet a bad sleep stretch. (Pexel)