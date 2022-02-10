Fitness experts share winter health tips to get beach body in summer 2022

As these winter months are coming to an end, we can't wait to tone ourselves and flaunt a healthy beach body in summer 2022 and get the perfect beach photograph this year at our favourite beach. However, fitness experts reveal that to tone your body and be summer-ready, you should begin working now in winters because changes do not happen overnight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Asma Alam, Nutritionist/Dietitian at Gandharva wellness studio and Vijay Thakkar, a Fitness Entrepreneur and Functional Medicine Coach, spilled the beans on some health tips to try this winter and not lose hope but stay motivated as you're the only one who can help yourself get those great results. However, the idea is not to reach your goals but to sustain the progress once you reach them but adding these few tips to your daily winter routine for that summer beach body.

1. Hydration: Hydration is the key! It is the very 1st thing that you need to add into the list. This isn't just for a good body but also for great skin and hair. With summer around, you must stay hydrated to regulate your appetite, metabolism levels, fight constipation and boost your calorie-burning levels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Diet: Do not starve yourself to death, rather include healthy foods in your diet regime. Avoid consuming, highly carbonated beverages, unhealthy fats or sugary foods. The idea is not about eating less but eating healthy. Include low-calorie but healthy foods such as carrot, cucumber, lettuce, papaya, etc. They are low in calories, have a good amount of water content, and will enable you to have high satiety levels.

3. Completely avoid binge eating: Have mindful eating, plan every meal of your day, know your portions, try to maximize your protein intake.

4. Physical activity: Exercise and diet go hand-in-hand when you're looking up to that amazing body. Done start with treadmill marathons from day 1 but instead go with small, easy exercises to stay motivated and pick it up with time. You can also mix your workout with High-Intensity Interval Training, cardio or weight training so that you don’t get bored with your workouts as days pass by since mixing up helps you have a healthy weight loss by maintaining a good muscle mass.

5. Sleep: Getting a quality sleep of at least 7 to 9 hours is much more important than it looks. Getting a sound sleep for around 7-8 hours in a day keeps your body and mind active for the next whole day. You can also try bedtime drinks like chamomile tea to enhance the sleep quality if you're having trouble sleeping.

The health experts suggested to break your goals into milestones and motivate yourself when you achieve every milestone. This, they said, helps you to stay consistent in your fitness journey.