Fitness trainer reveals 4 simple, at-home exercises to get rid of knee pain within 30 days for women over 50

Does your mom often complain of sharp knee pain after climbing stairs or even during simple daily activities? Knee pain is one of the most common issues faced by women over 50, often affecting their mobility and overall quality of life. While resting may seem like the obvious solution, experts stress that targeted movement is key to building strength and reducing discomfort. It is important to take care of your mom's needs after 50, and fitness trainer Navneeth has shared 4 exercises that can get rid of her knee pain in 30 days.(Pexel)

Navneeth Ramprasad, a fitness trainer who goes by the Instagram handle Get Fit With Nav, is sharing simple exercises that can be performed at home, which will get rid of your mom’s knee pain within 30 days. In an Instagram video posted on June 5, he stresses that when your mom complains about knee pain after climbing stairs, telling her to rest is not the answer. He breaks down four exercises that are not only easy but also effective in relieving knee pain in women over 50.

Sit to stand

Navneeth recommends a simple yet effective exercise that only requires a sturdy chair but offers multiple health benefits, especially for strengthening the thighs and glutes. All your mom needs to do is move from a seated position to standing, repeating the motion slowly for 10 reps. Easy to follow, this move is both efficient and impactful.

Wall squats

Wall squats involve standing with your back against a wall, then slowly sliding down into a partial squat before rising back up. The fitness coach recommends sliding down just slightly and holding the position for about 10 seconds. This move is excellent for building quad and hip strength while putting less pressure on the joints, according to Navneeth.

Standing leg raises

This exercise “Works the glutes and hips, essential for stability and knee protection,” according to the fitness expert and again, it only requires a chair. He explains how to perform the exercise - “Hold the chair for support and lift one leg sideways or backward.”

Step-ups

This can be performed using a single step on staircases or a low stool. “Step up slowly with one foot then the other, and step down the same way,” explains Navneeth, while also adding that this movement teaches the body to perform everyday activities, like climbing stairs, without pain.

