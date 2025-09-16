Men's fitness trainer shares 5 steps to beat the ‘dad bod’ in your early 30s and get shredded within 90 days

For many men in their 30s and beyond, long hours at the desk, endless meetings, late-night client dinners, and little to no time for structured workouts often take a toll on health. The result is a gradual build-up of belly fat, sluggish energy levels, and a noticeable dip in overall fitness. Professional pressures and lifestyle choices lead to sluggish energy levels and slow metabolism for men in their 30s.(Unsplash)

Men’s fitness trainer Lars Meidell has shared five key steps that will help you lose the fat accumulated in your mid-thirties due to demanding careers and lifestyle choices, and go from ‘dad bod’ to a shredded body within 90 days. In an Instagram video posted on September 15, the trainer talked about a hidden health crisis that is affecting men over 35 who have a busy professional life that includes eating out socially, drinking alcohol and sitting for long hours, or even dealing with a lot of stress and lack of sleep. The steps shared by him will help your metabolism get on track and boost essential hormones that will help get rid of the stubborn fat.

Reset your metabolism

The fitness trainer’s first step involved fixing your metabolism. He said, “You cannot out-train a broken metabolism.” The best way to supercharge it, according to him, is by skipping breakfast and drinking only black coffee in the morning. No sugar consumption in the morning means no insulin spikes.

150g proteins a day

The fastest and easiest way to consume adequate protein in a day is to have a bowl of Greek yoghurt with protein powder and berries. Lars suggests, “Add 150 g of Greek yogurt in a bowl with two scoops of protein powder and frozen berries. This will be the easiest 60 g of protein in your life. And it takes like 60 seconds to make.”

Walk after meals

According to Lars, walking after meals helps in regulating your blood sugar levels and keeps your metabolism steady.

Don’t skip leg day

The fitness trainer points out that training your legs boosts metabolism and testosterone more than any other exercise. Lars suggests going for lunges and squats, which are the most effective.

Plan cheat meals

Planning your cheat meals, including business dinners and social events, will help you stay on track. Lars suggests keeping meals light.

