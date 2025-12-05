Fitness trainer shares 6 situations when you should skip working out because your body needs rest: No food, no sleep

Training consistently is great for progress, but that doesn’t mean every day should be a push-your-limits kind of day. Sometimes your body is signalling that it needs rest - and ignoring those cues can cause your hard work to backfire, leading to injury, burnout, or stalled results. True fitness isn’t just about showing up; it’s equally about allowing enough recovery for your body to stay strong, resilient, and injury-free. Sometimes you need to prioritise rest instead of pushing yourself. (Unsplash)

Adi Rad, a fitness trainer who goes by Adixfit on Instagram, has highlighted six situations where it’s best to skip your workout because your body is clearly asking for rest. In an Instagram video posted on December 1, the fitness trainer highlights, “Not every time you feel bad is a skip day. But these six? Yeah...skipping is the smart move. Training hard is great but training smart keeps you in the gym for years - injury-free, strong, consistent.”

When you’re sick

According to Adi, if you’re down with the flu, a fever, or any infection, it’s best to skip training altogether. Feeling a bit tired is one thing, but when you’re genuinely unwell, your body needs rest - not additional strain. She explains, “Your body needs all your energy to recover. Training will make it worse.” She shares her favourite workout motto - “ above the neck = okay to train / below the neck = rest.”

No food all day

Not eating enough - or going an entire day without food - increases your risk of injury and leads to ineffective workout sessions. Adi highlights, “No fuel equals trash workout plus higher injury risk.” She recommends prioritising real food first - a meal incorporating both protein and carbohydrates - before heading to the gym.

No sleep

The fitness trainer advises avoiding the gym if you haven’t slept at all. One rough night isn’t a major issue, but getting zero sleep is a clear sign you should stay home and rest. She explains, “Your coordination, strength, and focus all drop, and injury risk goes up.”

When you feel pain

A bit of soreness is normal, but sharp, stabbing, or joint pain is a clear signal that your body needs rest. However, Adi adds, “But I don’t believe in full skip days for this - you can always train differently. Avoid the painful movement, train another muscle, do cardio, stretch, go for a walk, you can always find a way.”

Emotional duress

According to the trainer, it’s best to avoid working out immediately after an emotional breakdown, but once you’ve had time to settle and regain composure, a good weight-lifting session can feel incredibly therapeutic. She suggests, “Crying? Shaking? Nervous system overloaded? Walk, breathe, calm down first. Then go lift - you’ll actually feel amazing after.”

Overtraining

When you’ve already overtrained, your body needs time to recover - not another workout session. Adi explains, “If you’re exhausted, losing strength, not recovering, moody, no appetite - your body is begging for rest, not another session.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.