For Kriti Sanon, 'nothing like a good back stretch’

Kriti Sanon loves her time in the gym. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, is often spotted in animal mode at the gym. Kriti swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and ensures to hit the gym on a daily basis. Kriti believes in dedicating her focus and hard work into her fitness routine. Kriti's Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her fitness diaries. Be it an intense yoga routine or a leg day at the gym, Kriti ensures to share the snippets off the routine on her social media handle in order to motivate her fans to start taking their health seriously.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's classy jumpsuit for attending Miss India 2022 costs ₹1 lakh

Kriti, when not working for the big screen, usually loves to spend her time dedicated to her workout routine. A day back, Kriti shared yet another snippet from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile and reminded us to stretch our backs. The actor, for the midweek, chose to treat herself with a good back stretch. In the video, Kriti can be seen standing with her hands holding a gym bar above her head. Her fitness trainer, then, can be seen stretching her back and pushing her in front while Kriti can be seen enjoying the good stretch. Dressed in a white cropped top and a pair of pastel purple gym tights, Kriti can be seen engrossed in the back stretch. “Nothing like a good back stretch,” Kriti shared her fitness state of mind in the caption. Take a look at her video here.

A good back stretch never goes out of style. It has its own set of health benefits. Back stretch helps in healing an existing back injury. It also helps in reducing the tension in the muscles and supporting the spine. Back stretch also helps in improving the mobility of the body and the overall range of motion.