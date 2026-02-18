French president Emmanuel Macron jogs at Marine Drive during AI summit: 4 amazing benefits of running for your heart
Emmanuel Macron enjoyed Mumbai's morning vibe with a run. The surprise appearance showcased his commitment to fitness. But is running right for you? Find out.
Amidst high-level discussions on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) at India AI Impact Summit 2026, French president Emmanuel Macron took a moment to focus on a kind of 'human intelligence': physical fitness. Early on February 17, the French president surprised Mumbaikars by hitting the pavement for a jog along the iconic Marine Drive. Also read | Fitness trainer explains whether you should try running or walking if the goal is to 'lose more belly fat'
Dressed in casual athletic gear and flanked by a discreet security detail, he blended into the city's morning rhythm, showcasing his commitment to a healthy lifestyle even while navigating a rigorous diplomatic schedule.
Inspired by Emmanuel Macron’s morning hustle? While the sight of a world leader running against the backdrop of the Arabian Seawas impressive, the science behind the habit was even more compelling.
4 science-backed benefits of running for heart health
According to Dr Rakesh Rai Sapra, director of cardiology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, the link between physical activity and heart disease prevention was ironclad. While most people know it helps with weight and blood pressure, in a June 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sapra highlighted four 'lesser-known' ways running protects your cardiovascular system:
1. Boosting 'good' cholesterol
Running increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Unlike the "bad" cholesterol that clogs arteries, HDL acts like a scavenger, scouring the bloodstream to remove harmful lipids and preventing plaque buildup in your vessels.
2. Natural blood thinning
Regular running can lower the blood’s tendency to clot. By keeping the blood flowing smoothly, you significantly reduce the risk of a sudden blockage that could trigger a heart attack.
3. Building a 'backup system' (coronary collaterals)
In a fascinating biological response, aerobic exercise helps grow coronary collaterals. These are tiny "bridge" connections between heart arteries. If one artery becomes diseased or blocked, these collaterals provide an alternative route for blood, potentially saving heart tissue from permanent damage.
4. The mental health 'shield'
The heart and mind are deeply connected. Running allows the brain to pivot away from daily stressors, providing a "mental calming" effect. This reduction in psychological stress directly mitigates the physical strain that chronic anxiety places on the heart.
Is running right for you?
While president Macron’s pace might look effortless, Dr Sapra urged caution for beginners. He shared that moderate-intensity aerobic exercise — such as brisk walking, gentle jogging, or swimming — was the 'sweet spot' for heart health.
"Exercise, which is recommended for prevention of heart disease, is moderate intensity aerobic exercise. This means brisk walking, gentle jogging, swimming or playing outdoor games. This should be done for 30-40 minutes daily and 4-5 times a week. Doing more strenuous exercise, like marathon running, is generally not required for maintaining a healthy heart. But if someone is already doing more strenuous exercise on a daily basis, then it can be continued. What one should remember is that they should not do strenuous physical activity if they are not used to that level of exercise on a regular basis. It is important to gradually increase the level of exercise as the body stamina improves," Dr Sapra told HT Lifestyle.
Whether you're a world leader or a local resident, his message was clear: moving your feet is the best way to protect your heart.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
