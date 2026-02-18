The heart and mind are deeply connected. Running allows the brain to pivot away from daily stressors, providing a "mental calming" effect. This reduction in psychological stress directly mitigates the physical strain that chronic anxiety places on the heart.

In a fascinating biological response, aerobic exercise helps grow coronary collaterals. These are tiny "bridge" connections between heart arteries. If one artery becomes diseased or blocked, these collaterals provide an alternative route for blood, potentially saving heart tissue from permanent damage.

Regular running can lower the blood’s tendency to clot. By keeping the blood flowing smoothly, you significantly reduce the risk of a sudden blockage that could trigger a heart attack .

Running increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Unlike the "bad" cholesterol that clogs arteries, HDL acts like a scavenger, scouring the bloodstream to remove harmful lipids and preventing plaque buildup in your vessels.

According to Dr Rakesh Rai Sapra, director of cardiology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, the link between physical activity and heart disease prevention was ironclad. While most people know it helps with weight and blood pressure, in a June 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sapra highlighted four 'lesser-known' ways running protects your cardiovascular system:

Inspired by Emmanuel Macron’s morning hustle? While the sight of a world leader running against the backdrop of the Arabian Seawas impressive, the science behind the habit was even more compelling.

Dressed in casual athletic gear and flanked by a discreet security detail, he blended into the city's morning rhythm, showcasing his commitment to a healthy lifestyle even while navigating a rigorous diplomatic schedule.

Is running right for you? While president Macron’s pace might look effortless, Dr Sapra urged caution for beginners. He shared that moderate-intensity aerobic exercise — such as brisk walking, gentle jogging, or swimming — was the 'sweet spot' for heart health.

"Exercise, which is recommended for prevention of heart disease, is moderate intensity aerobic exercise. This means brisk walking, gentle jogging, swimming or playing outdoor games. This should be done for 30-40 minutes daily and 4-5 times a week. Doing more strenuous exercise, like marathon running, is generally not required for maintaining a healthy heart. But if someone is already doing more strenuous exercise on a daily basis, then it can be continued. What one should remember is that they should not do strenuous physical activity if they are not used to that level of exercise on a regular basis. It is important to gradually increase the level of exercise as the body stamina improves," Dr Sapra told HT Lifestyle.

Whether you're a world leader or a local resident, his message was clear: moving your feet is the best way to protect your heart.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.