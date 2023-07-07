From eggs to almonds: Discover the power of biotin-rich foods for healthy skin

When it comes to achieving healthy and radiant skin, nourishing your body with the right nutrients is essential. One such vital nutrient for skin health is biotin, a B-complex vitamin known for its role in maintaining vibrant and glowing skin. It has gained considerable attention as a vitamin known for its positive effects on skin and hair. Incorporating biotin-rich foods into your diet can contribute to the overall health of your skin, promoting a youthful and radiant complexion. From tablets to gummies and powders, the market is buzzing with biotin supplements, but the real beauty lies in feeding your body the right way. Embrace biotin-rich foods for a natural and radiant transformation that starts from within. (Also read: Have troubled skin, hair fall, brittle nails? Give Biotin or vitamin B7 a chance ) Incorporating biotin-rich foods into your diet can contribute to the overall health of your skin, promoting a youthful and radiant complexion. (Unsplash)

Biotin-rich foods for healthy skin

"The essential ingredient biotin, often known as vitamin B7, is crucial for keeping healthy skin. It helps develop new skin cells and facilitates the metabolism of fatty acids. Consuming meals high in biotin will help you get a clean, bright complexion," says Dr Geetika Mittal, Skin Expert, and Cosmetologist. She further shared with HT Lifestyle four foods high in biotin that help promote healthy skin.

1. Almonds

Almonds are an excellent snack and a fantastic source of biotin. Almonds also contain omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats, which reduce inflammation and improve heart health. These nuts are a great source of skin-nourishing healthy fats and antioxidants. Almonds are a good source of vitamin E, an antioxidant known for its potential to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

2. Eggs

B vitamins, protein, iron, and phosphorus are abundant in eggs. Biotin is especially plentiful in the yolk. Due to the yolk's high concentration of several B vitamins, cooked whole eggs are a good source of biotin. Regular egg consumption brightens skin, giving it a youthful and radiant appearance.

3. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are nutrient-rich root vegetables containing biotin. They also have beta-carotene and vitamin A, which are vital for keeping healthy skin. Sweet potatoes are a good option for bright skin since vitamin A encourages cell turnover and aids in the restoration of damaged skin.

4. Salmon

Omega-3 fatty acids, abundant in salmon and other fatty fish, are highly regarded for their ability to alleviate inflammation. Additionally, cooked salmon is a good source of biotin, supplying five mcg per 3-ounce serving. Salmon is good for healthy skin because it also includes healthy fats. Omega-3 fatty acids aid in reducing inflammation and maintaining skin hydration. Having salmon can aid with skin texture improvement.

“These foods, high in biotin, may help you have healthier and brighter skin. However, it's crucial to remember that for good skin health, a balanced diet, regular exercise, enough hydration, and a skincare regimen are all necessary. To cater to your unique needs, speak with a healthcare provider or nutritionist for individualized nutritional guidance,” concludes Dr Geetika Mittal.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter