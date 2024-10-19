From Elon Musk to Amy Schumer: Celebs who've opened up about taking Ozempic for weight loss

Ozempic, a brand name for a type 2 diabetes drug, continues to dominate pop culture discussions. Recently, Karan Johar denied using the medication, but many others have been open about using it or similar drugs to lose weight quickly. The drug, injected once a week into the stomach, thigh, or arm, has gained attention for its appetite-suppressing side effects. From Amy Schumer to Elon Musk, here are all the stars who have admitted to using it to help shed pounds. (Also read: Karan Johar breaks silence on dramatic weight loss, rumours of using Ozempic after Maheep Kapoor's comment ) Check out the list of celebs who have opened up about taking Ozempic.(Instagram)

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates revealed she's lost 20 pounds using Ozempic after previously shedding 80 pounds through diet and lifestyle changes. Speaking to People in October 2024, she clarified, "There's been a lot of talk that I did this because of Ozempic, but it was hard work, especially during the pandemic." Bates started her weight-loss journey after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Amy Schumer

During a June 2023 chat with Andy Cohen, Amy Schumer revealed she had tried Ozempic "about a year ago" but stopped shortly after due to its side effects. "I was one of those people who felt sick—I couldn't even play with my son," she shared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Despite noticing some weight loss, Schumer said the side effects made it not worth continuing the drug.

Fat Joe

"Ozempic tells you that you can only have two pieces of your favourite stuff," shared Fat Joe in an interview with Us Weekly while discussing how the medication, along with reducing carbs, has helped him maintain his 200-pound weight loss.

Stephen Fry

British actor Stephen Fry shared that he tried Ozempic on his doctor's recommendation, but it didn't go as planned. "In the first week, I thought, 'This is amazing. I don't want to eat or drink any alcohol. This is going to be fantastic,'" he recalled in March 2024. "But then I started to feel ill, and it just got worse. I was throwing up four or five times a day, and I realised, 'I can't do this.' So that was the end of it."

Remi Bader

Remi Bader opened up on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that her doctors recommended Ozempic for health reasons back in early 2020 due to her pre-diabetic status, weight issues, and insulin resistance. However, her experience with the medication was not positive over time. "I had a lot of mixed feelings about using Ozempic," she explained. "A few months later, I stopped taking it and ended up binging again."

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has publicly acknowledged using Ozempic, highlighting its effectiveness in aiding weight loss. In a tweet, he mentioned that the medication helped him shed pounds due to its appetite-suppressing qualities.

Tracy Morgan

Comedian and 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan shared his humorous experience with Ozempic during an appearance on TODAY in August 2023. "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic," he quipped. "I ain't letting it go. It cuts my appetite in half. Now, I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

Rebel Wilson

After starting a "year of health" to prioritise diet and exercise during her fertility journey, Rebel Wilson revealed in March 2024 that she had previously used a weight loss drug. While she didn't disclose the specific medication, she mentioned in an interview with The Sunday Times, "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."