Do you lose weight faster than others? Study says it is because of your genes

The answer to faster weight loss might be in the genes. A recent study led by Dr. Henry Chung, University of Essex tried to find an answer to the age-old wonderment – why some people shed weight lot faster while others struggle to lose the extra kilos. The study stated that certain genetic variations can significantly affect a person’s body and hot it responds to exercise, especially when it comes to losing weight. The study stated the answer to the age-old wonderment – why some people shed weight lot faster while others struggle to lose the extra kilos. (Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash)

More about the study

The study observed an eight-week running program and how different genetic profiles affected weight loss. The results were surprising, especially when it came to participants with specific genetic markers losing significant weight than others, even after following the exact exercise regimen.

The study was conducted on 38 participants. These participants, within the age of 20 to 40, were previously inactive. These participants were further split into two categories – one group was put into a structured running routine, while the other group followed their usual lifestyle.

The first group was asked to do an outdoor running session – initially for 20 minutes and later for 30 minutes for eight weeks. They were also asked to follow their usual diet.

Results of the study

The study observed that after following the exercise regimen for eight weeks, people with the specific genetic markets lost significantly more weight than others. It was observed that individuals with more genetic markers lost around 5 kg, while others lost around 2 kg.

To understand the mechanism, the researchers studied the DNA of each participant – they screened the genetic variations known as single nucleotide polymorphisms. It was observed that 17 specific SNPs were associated with weight loss. Individuals with more genetic variations lost weight faster than others.

However, it was also observed that despite the absence of the genetic variations that were associated with faster weight loss, exercise can be beneficial to each body. Each participant, regardless of their genetic variations, post the eight-week exercise regimen showed significant improvement in cardiovascular fitness.

