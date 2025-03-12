From hair breakage to hair growth: Treatments that actually work

When discussing hair growth and treatments, it is essential to first differentiate between actual hair loss and temporary hair shedding. Identifying the root cause helps in choosing the most effective treatment. Hair care expert exposes the REAL reason you are losing hair and how to stop it!(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kashish Kalra, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon, HOD at Max Hospital and Founder of Dr Kalra Skin Clinic, shared that hair loss treatments can be categorised into three main approaches:

1. Medications for hair loss treatment

Several medications have been clinically proven to work in treating hair loss. The most commonly used include:

Minoxidil – A topical solution that stimulates hair follicles and promotes hair regrowth.

– A topical solution that stimulates hair follicles and promotes hair regrowth. Finasteride – An oral medication that helps prevent hair loss by blocking DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a hormone linked to hair thinning.

– An oral medication that helps prevent hair loss by blocking DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a hormone linked to hair thinning. Peptide-based Treatments – Peptides such as Capixyl and Redensyl, derived from plant extracts, are emerging as promising options for hair fall control. While research on these ingredients is still ongoing, they have shown positive results in reducing acute hair fall and strengthening hair strands.

Explore common causes of hair loss and effective treatments for restoring healthy hair(Unsplash)

2. Regenerative procedures for hair growth

Regenerative treatments help stimulate natural hair growth by improving follicular health and enhancing scalp conditions. These include:

Mesotherapy – This involves injecting a combination of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids into the scalp using microneedling or fine needles. It improves follicular nourishment and promotes hair density.

– This involves injecting a combination of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids into the scalp using microneedling or fine needles. It improves follicular nourishment and promotes hair density. PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) – A procedure where platelets are extracted from the patient's own blood, concentrated, and then injected into the scalp. PRP stimulates hair follicle regeneration, leading to approximately 20-30% improvement in hair density. However, this treatment requires multiple sessions for visible results.

– A procedure where platelets are extracted from the patient's own blood, concentrated, and then injected into the scalp. PRP stimulates hair follicle regeneration, leading to approximately 20-30% improvement in hair density. However, this treatment requires multiple sessions for visible results. GFC (Growth Factor Concentrate) – Similar to PRP, GFC is a platelet-derived treatment that enhances hair growth by stimulating follicular activity. It works through the same mechanism as PRP but may have a more concentrated effect.

– Similar to PRP, GFC is a platelet-derived treatment that enhances hair growth by stimulating follicular activity. It works through the same mechanism as PRP but may have a more concentrated effect. AMT (Autologous Micrografting Technique) – This involves extracting stem cells and growth factors from the patient's own hair follicles (usually from the back of the scalp) and reinjecting them into thinning areas. Unlike PRP or GFC, AMT typically requires only a single session for noticeable improvement.

– This involves extracting stem cells and growth factors from the patient's own hair follicles (usually from the back of the scalp) and reinjecting them into thinning areas. Unlike PRP or GFC, AMT typically requires only a single session for noticeable improvement. Exosome Therapy – A cutting-edge treatment involving the injection of DNA-derived exosomes through microneedling. These exosomes help regulate the hair growth cycle, promoting healthier and stronger hair. Like PRP and GFC, multiple sessions may be necessary for optimal results.

Nourish your hair from within with the right supplements for stronger, healthier, and faster growth.(Pexels)

3. Surgical options for hair restoration

For individuals experiencing advanced hair loss, where non-surgical treatments are ineffective, a hair transplant is the most reliable option. Hair transplantation involves transferring hair follicles from a donor area (typically the back of the scalp) to bald or thinning areas.

In cases where hair transplantation is not suitable, alternative camouflage methods like hair patches or scalp micropigmentation can provide cosmetic solutions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.