From tea rituals to baking: 6 very simple mindful activities to calm the mind

When life becomes loud and uncertain, simple daily living habits can help slow the mind down. Many successful people spend time on simple pastimes to find some peace of mind and keep their focus. Such leisure activities usually don’t take up a huge amount of time or energy, but they can certainly help in maintaining some level of calm and equilibrium. Know simple daily living habits that can really help you in slowing the mind down.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Experts recommend that engaging in short, mindful practices can alleviate stress and compartmentalize the ordinary stress of life into manageable and comfortable components.

Finding calm in simple habits

The following are some simple activities to calm your mind, according to Healthline.com.

Chopping therapy: Chopping or cooking vegetables can be a calming experience. The act of slicing and producing food allows you to be calm and reflective. It is not about the food itself; the focus is fluid and intentional.

Tea rituals: Tea preparation rituals also allow us to slow down. Boiling water, steeping the tea leaves, and waiting for the right sipping temperature help with mindfulness and the present moment. Watching the steam rise brings our thoughts and focus away from stress or tension to presence or stillness. Loose-leaf teas from either green or oolong are often selected for their soothing properties.

Gardening: This additional activity can really help bring us back into nature. Many people who garden, teach, and work with herbs like basil, mint, or thyme provide a sense of accomplishment and peace. The process of developing a plant over time illustrates the virtue of being patient to receive results.

Penning the thoughts: Another great method to declutter your mind is by writing down your thoughts in a journal or using handwritten notes. Writing down thoughts will help you unpack emotions and organize busy thoughts.

Tech-free walks: Taking a walk without your cell phone or listening to music through headphones allows you to declutter as well, while you walk, and let your mind just rest. Your brain might be in a good position to slow down and let the creative juices flow!

Food art and baking: For some, sketching food or baking may be satisfying to aid in the journaling and decluttering process. The act of drawing your meal or kneading that piece of dough allows you to focus and engage with the larger picture.

FAQs

How do such hobbies help the mind?

They use simple, repetitive actions that calm the brain and reduce stress.

How much time do you need?

Just 10 to 30 minutes of daily practice can help you feel more focused.

Which hobby is best to start with?

Start with something you enjoy, like walking or journaling; it’s easier to keep the habit.