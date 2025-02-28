Frustrated with acne-prone skin no matter how many products you try? Change these 4 lifestyle habits instead

Acne-prone skin type is one of the frustrating skin types that's sensitive and can breakout from anything, whether trying new products or from seasonal changes. It may even feel like an endless back and forth fight, hopeless when the pesky zits appear anyway despite the efforts. But what if the secret lies in fixing the lifestyle itself? Acne problem needs to be tapped into from within as it is not solely a surface problem. Treating them requires a holistic, well-rounded approach, eating clean, to decluttering your mind from stressful thoughts. To gain the coveted glow of skin, the efforts should begin by changing the lifestyle. (Shutterstock)

Dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty took to Instagram to share some important lifestyle habit changes that people with acne-prone skin should adopt.

Keep your scalp clean

The scalp can accumulate buildup from oil, sweat, and dirt, which can sometimes transfer to the face, clogging pores and triggering breakouts.

Dr Rashmi said, "Most important is to keep your scalp clean. Wash your hair alternate days. Clean scalp equals clean skin on your face, back and butt." She further burst a myth that hairfall increases with hair wash, but in turn with a clear scalp, it reduces. Unwashed hair can cause forehead and jawline acne.

Eat clean

You are what you eat. Your dietary choices have a very direct impact on your skin.

Dr Rashmi urged to ‘eat clean,' emphasizing the gut skin access. She called it a ‘real thing.’ Dr Rashmi explained, “So if your gut is happy, skin is happy.”

Elaborating on what clean means, she reminded to cut off packaged food, processed food, foods with high glycemic index and inflammatory food substances.

Sleep

Sleep is often ignored as many get caught up with their work or simply choose to delay sleep to watch or read something. Sleep is no longer prioritised and instead relegated to the mere catch-up naps or dozing off at any time of the day. Real sleep time can't be substituted.

Pointing this out, the dermat said, “Most of us ignore sleep and simply six hours some part of the day is not enough. Sleep on time and wake up on time.”

Reduce stress

Stress is one of the biggest killers, from causing heart diseases to affecting cognitive health. It can kill your dreams of smooth skin too. High stress levels create havoc on skin. The glow comes from inside. Happiness plays a major role. The dermat too explained how less stress, more happiness can really benefit the skin and it will show on your skin as well.

