Future moms, meet your new best friend: Preimplantation Genetic Testing can boost pregnancy success and baby's health

Planning a family is an exciting yet sometimes daunting journey and as an expecting mom, you naturally want the healthiest possible options for yourself and your baby. Fortunately, advancements in medical technology offer valuable tools such as Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) to empower you on this path. Future moms, meet your new best friend: Here's how Preimplantation Genetic Testing can boost pregnancy success and baby's health (File Photo)

What is Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune's Lullanagar, shared, “PGT is a prenatal diagnostic technique. PGT is like a check-up for embryos created during In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). This test analyses the genetic makeup of the embryos before they are implanted in your womb. It essentially allows you to select embryos free from chromosomal abnormalities that could lead to miscarriage, birth defects, or genetic disorders.”

Why is PGT Important for Expecting Moms?

According to Dr Padma Srivastava, here are some key reasons why PGT can be a valuable tool for expecting moms -

Increased Chance of Successful Pregnancy: PGT helps identify embryos with chromosomal abnormalities, improving the chances of a healthy pregnancy and reducing the risk of miscarriage. Reduced Risk of Genetic Disorders: PGT can detect several genetic conditions such as cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, sickle cell anemia, and others. This allows you to choose embryos free from these conditions, minimizing the risk of passing them on to your child. Informed Decision Making: PGT empowers you with valuable information about your embryos' genetic health. This knowledge allows you to make informed choices about your pregnancy journey, reducing stress and anxiety. Improved Emotional Wellbeing: Knowing you've selected an embryo with a higher chance of a healthy outcome can provide significant emotional relief during pregnancy. Promoting Healthier Generations: By selecting genetically healthy embryos, PGT can contribute to a healthier future for your family and future generations.

How is PGT Performed?

Dr Padma Srivastava revealed that PGT is a meticulous process typically performed during the early stages of IVF -

Embryo Biopsy: A small sample of cells is extracted from a developing embryo on day 5 or 6 of its development.

A small sample of cells is extracted from a developing embryo on day 5 or 6 of its development. Genetic Analysis: Advanced techniques like Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) analyze these cells for chromosomal abnormalities.

Advanced techniques like Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) analyze these cells for chromosomal abnormalities. Implantation Selection: Only embryos deemed genetically healthy are chosen for implantation in the uterus, increasing the chances of a successful and healthy pregnancy.

Open Communication is Key

Dr Padma Srivastava advised, “While PGT offers numerous benefits, it is important to discuss this option with your doctor to understand its suitability for your specific situation. They can address any questions or concerns you may have and guide you through the process.”

She concluded, “By considering PGT and discussing it with your doctor, you can take a proactive step towards a healthy and confident pregnancy journey. Remember, knowledge is power, and PGT empowers you to make informed decisions for a brighter future for yourself and your family.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.