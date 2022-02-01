Gabriella Demetriades' circuit training video will brush away your Tuesday blues

Apart from an intense cardio workout, circuit training improves muscular strength and also adherence to exercise and South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades made it all look effortless in her latest fitness video that instantly brushed aside our Tuesday blues. Laying workout inspiration to get killer abs, Gabriella was seen nailing squat push, weighted rows, single leg lift, pushup, kettle bell swings and burpees during circuit training.

Taking to her social media handle, Gabriella shared a video straight from her health session this morning that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise time. The video featured the diva donning a grey sports bra, teamed with a pair of grey tights and hair pulled back into a ponytail to ace a sultry athleisure look.

Working out in a garden space, Gabriella smashed unwanted body fatand left the fitness enthusiast in us swooning. She shared in the caption, “I truly love circuit training and HIT, find a movement you love , whatever it is and just make it a part of your life . Little workout here for you by @bablumarik 5 rounds 10-15 reps of each . Squat push / weighted rows / single leg lift/ push up / kettle bell swings followed by 10 burpees - enjoy ! Wearing set by @adanola #reelsinstagram #fitness #fitnessreels (sic).”

Benefits:

To achieve the best results, circuit training must be done 2-3 times every week as it not only burns calories but also improves cardiovascular fitness among its many proven physical benefits. It is a great choice as it combines both cardio and strength training in the same workout.

Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat. They are a part of Calisthenics i.e. exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm.

They build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health.

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

Apart from shaping a lean, toned and firm physique, kettlebells are great at working your glutes, increasing power endurance, bridging the gap between cardio and strength training and burning fat which aides in weightloss. The horn or handle of the kettlebell is often thicker than that of a dumbbell which helps in increasing grip strength.

Swinging the kettlebell can also have benefits on grip strength and it targets the practitioner’s glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings in lower body, back, shoulders and triceps in upper body and the core, all in one single move. It improves the strength, function and coordination of the posterior chain, develop speed and power with the clean and jerk and helps one in attaining the posture of a military soldier with a straight back, shoulders retracted, tight core and immensely better back health.

