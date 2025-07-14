Gastroenterologist reveals 'lesser known truth' about blood pressure, ‘hidden cause’ for high BP: Not salt or stress

Gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam shared on Instagram on July 12: “Salt isn’t the only villain. The real reason behind high blood pressure might be hiding in your plate and your routine.” In the post, titled 'High BP? It is not just the salt', he explained how the cause could be 'something you have never thought of'. What could it be? Let's find out. Also read | Feeling stuck with high blood pressure even after medication? 5 things to understand Gastroenterologist says salt isn't the only cause for your high BP; it is 'something you never thought of'. (Freepik)

‘It is not just salt or stress causing this’

According to Dr Manickam, there is a ‘hidden cause for why your blood pressure stays high’. He said, “High BP means your blood vessels are stiff and thick. This blocks blood flow to your heart, brain and kidneys. Over time, these organs start to fail, leading to heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. But here is the lesser-known truth. It is not just salt or stress causing this (high BP). One of the causes you don't usually hear about: insulin resistance.”

‘This hidden cause is why your BP stays high’

The gastroenterologist went on to explain: “Insulin is a hormone that helps the body handle sugar from food. But when you eat too much and eat too late, insulin becomes ineffective due to overuse. That is insulin resistance. Many blame pickles or salty snacks. But the bigger culprit might be your second serving of rice or eating at 11 pm daily. This hidden cause is why your blood pressure stays high.”

'That's a wake-up call'

According to him, “When insulin stops working properly, sugar turns into fat. This fat triggers inflammation and damages your blood vessels. And this silently raises your blood pressure over time. If your BP is over 120/80 on multiple days – that's a wake-up call. You need to take action before complications start. Check your BP regularly, at least every two years after the age of 18.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.