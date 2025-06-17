Gastroenterologist shares top 7 common fruits that help if you're constipated and bloated

Did you know fruits could help relieve the discomfort caused by bloating and constipation? In a video shared on March 27, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and ‘expert in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition’, listed seven common fruits that act as natural laxatives in our body and should be consumed when you are feeling constipated and bloated. Let's find out what these fruits are. For those struggling with chronic constipation or IBS, these antioxidant-rich options provide gentle relief. (Freepik)

Top fruits that are natural laxatives

Dr Salhab shared the list and wrote, “This quick guide shares the TOP foods that naturally help your digestive system function better! For those struggling with chronic constipation or IBS, these antioxidant-rich options provide gentle relief without harsh side effects. Remember: consistency is key for healthy bowel movements.”

Here are Dr Salhab's top favourite fruits to help you move if you're constipated and bloated:

1. Kiwi

Per Dr Salhab, kiwis have fibre and actinidin to aid in digestion.

2. Dragon fruit

Dragon fruit is filled with prebiotic fibre and water, which helps relieve the discomfort caused by constipation and bloating.

3. Pear

“Pears contain a natural sugar alcohol called sorbitol, which is a natural laxative,” Dr Salhab stated in the video.

4. Apple

An apple a day keeps constipation away, per Dr Salhab.

5. Papaya

The gastroenterologist shared that papaya has digestive enzymes which helps when you are feeling bloated.

6. Prunes

Prunes are the original bowel movers, Dr Salhab stated. In fact, according to nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and national diabetes educator, prunes are rich in natural laxatives that can help you cure constipation. In another video, NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan shared a homemade remedy for fixing constipation with the help of prune juice, butter, and warm water in a recent Instagram clip. Find out the details here.

7. Berries

Finally, according to the gastroenterologist, berries are tiny but mighty, and pack an antioxidant punch, which are great for when you are bloated or constipated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.