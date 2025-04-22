Get your glow back: Discover anti-ageing secrets of IV infusion

With the new innovations in skincare and wellness, IV or infusion therapy is being introduced as the new anti-ageing therapy. This IV contains collagen, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which goes directly into your bloodstream. Is this the fountain of youth in a drip? Inside the IV anti-ageing craze.(Image by Fashionisers)

It is a faster and more effective way to rejuvenate your skin and give you a youthful look. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Celebrity Cosmetologist Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, Aesthetic Expert, Entrepreneur and Founder of Keraderm Clinics, shared, “IV therapy ensures 100% absorption. These infusions are curated & contains blends of vitamins such as Vitamin C, B-complex, glutathione and hyaluronic acid. These infusion not just hydrates the skin, but also stimulate collagen production and also reduce the oxidative stress.”

Celeb-approved vitamin IV therapy

The main reasons for the ageing process

Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum said, “How they work is something very important to know as their work is mainly in the cellular level to improve skin elasticity, reduce fine lines and enhance hydration but additionally, they also detoxify the body and strengthen immunity.”

The truth behind IV skin brightening that no one is telling you.(File Photo)

Is IV safe for you or not?

Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum answered, “While IV therapy is generally safe, consulting a medical professional before starting treatment is mandatory! People with fatigues, dehydrated skin or have majorly dull skin issues can actually benefit a lot from these infusions. Usually these factors are caused by oxidative stress or emotional stress, with no proper or unhealthy diet and many other environmental factors.”

In Hollywood, it is considered normal for models and stars such as Rihanna and Khloé Kardashian to take vitamins and minerals via IV drips.(Facebook/Rihanna, AFP)

She concluded, “Since the world today is more fast paced, people often look for quick and easy and efficient solutions, which are scientific and have medical back up. IV infusions exactly do the same. So, if you are searching for a way to regain your glow, this might just be the age-defying secret you’ve been waiting for!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.