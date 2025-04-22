Get your glow back: Discover anti-ageing secrets of IV infusion
IV therapy for glowing skin? Experts say it’s like botox and a facial in one bag!
With the new innovations in skincare and wellness, IV or infusion therapy is being introduced as the new anti-ageing therapy. This IV contains collagen, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which goes directly into your bloodstream.
It is a faster and more effective way to rejuvenate your skin and give you a youthful look. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Celebrity Cosmetologist Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, Aesthetic Expert, Entrepreneur and Founder of Keraderm Clinics, shared, “IV therapy ensures 100% absorption. These infusions are curated & contains blends of vitamins such as Vitamin C, B-complex, glutathione and hyaluronic acid. These infusion not just hydrates the skin, but also stimulate collagen production and also reduce the oxidative stress.”
The main reasons for the ageing process
Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum said, “How they work is something very important to know as their work is mainly in the cellular level to improve skin elasticity, reduce fine lines and enhance hydration but additionally, they also detoxify the body and strengthen immunity.”
Is IV safe for you or not?
Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum answered, “While IV therapy is generally safe, consulting a medical professional before starting treatment is mandatory! People with fatigues, dehydrated skin or have majorly dull skin issues can actually benefit a lot from these infusions. Usually these factors are caused by oxidative stress or emotional stress, with no proper or unhealthy diet and many other environmental factors.”
She concluded, “Since the world today is more fast paced, people often look for quick and easy and efficient solutions, which are scientific and have medical back up. IV infusions exactly do the same. So, if you are searching for a way to regain your glow, this might just be the age-defying secret you’ve been waiting for!”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
