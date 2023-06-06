Global Running Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebrations, health benefits of running and all you need to know

The world celebrates Global Running Day on June 7. It is a worldwide celebration of running that encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving and lead an active lifestyle. This day plays an important role in reminding the global community about the positives that running can offer to our physical and mental health. Meanwhile, runners celebrate their love of running by taking strides towards leading healthier and more active lives and promoting running as an incredible lifestyle choice. Global Running Day falls on June 7.(Pexels)

Global Running Day 2023 History and Significance:

The Global Running Day, formerly National Running Day, began in the United States. The first event was in 2009. The day aims to encourage people from all walks of life, different cultures, and fitness levels to become more active and get hooked on the wonderful activity of running.

Global Running Day 2023 Health Benefits:

Running is a popular form of physical activity, and according to a study published in the Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases journal, running five to ten minutes a day can reduce your chances of death from heart attacks, strokes, and other common diseases. Regular running or jogging offers many health benefits, including building strong bones, strengthening muscles, improving cardiovascular fitness, burning plenty of kilojoules, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Global Running Day 2023 Celebrations:

Across the globe, countries hold marathons, running events and more to celebrate Global Running Day; individuals also take up running challenges and post achievements on social media with their friends, and running communities promote the benefits of running. This year, the Global Running Day organisation is holding a free Virtual NYRR Global Running Day 5K event for the global running community in which people can run or walk for 3.1 miles. It will go on till Jun 11, as per the official Global Running Day organisation website.