Gynaecologist explains what your period blood colors mean: From pink, black to orange

Much like how a missed period is alarming for health, your period blood's colour too can offer essential insights about your health. They help monitor your health closely, especially hormonal and reproductive health. A concerning period colour requires urgent medical consultation for proper diagnosis. While many are familiar with shades of red, there can also be strange colours like orange or grey. Maintaining awareness of what each colour indicates can help you understand and take timely action when needed. Period blood comes in various shades, depending on internal health conditions. (Pexels)

Dr Maya P. L. Gade, consultant, gynaecology and obstetrics at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle that period blood can vary in colour. In fact, she explained that there’s no one uniform colour across everyone, and the blood’s colour and texture can change not only from month to month but also within a single period.

While there are variations, any out-of-the-ordinary colour is still a matter of concern. The gynaecologist further added, “Period blood can vary from bright red to dark brown according to changes in flow. Infections, pregnancy, and, in rare cases, cervical cancer can cause unusual blood colour or irregular bleeding.”

Any drastic change in colour does have some underlying concern, as Dr Gade noted that there are many contributing factors for the varying colours, such as hormonal changes, diet, lifestyle, age, and environment.

Dr Gade shared the different colours one may see in period blood or discharge and what they could indicate about a person’s health:

1. Black

Black colour appears at the beginning and end of the cycle. (Freepik)

Black blood can appear at the beginning or end of a period .

. It is typically a sign of old blood that has taken longer to leave the uterus and has had time to oxidise, first turning brown or dark red and then eventually becoming black.

that has taken longer to leave the uterus and has had time to oxidise, first turning brown or dark red and then eventually becoming black. Black blood can sometimes also indicate a blockage inside the vagina.

2. Brown or dark red

During pregnancy, brown period blood can show up, as one of the early signs. (Shutterstock)

Brown or dark red is a sign of old blood and may appear at the beginning or end of a period. It does not oxidise blood as black blood and can appear in a variety of shades.

During pregnancy, brown blood or spotting can sometimes also be an early sign of pregnancy , referred to as implantation bleeding.

, referred to as implantation bleeding. Brown discharge or spotting during pregnancy can indicate a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy.

3. Bright red

Bright red blood indicates fresh blood and a steady flow . A period may start with bright red bleeding and darken toward the end of the period.

. A period may start with bright red bleeding and darken toward the end of the period. Unusual spotting or bleeding between menstrual cycles may be a sign of a sexually transmitted infection , such as chlamydia or gonorrhoea . Growths in the uterus or cervix , called polyps or fibroids.

, such as . , called polyps or fibroids. Rarely, bright red bleeding may be a sign of cervical cancer.

4. Pink

When you have birth control pills then the blood may be pink. (Freepik)

Pink blood or spotting can occur when period blood mixes with cervical fluid.

Using hormonal birth control can lower estrogen levels in the body, which can lead to a lighter flow with a pinkish hue during periods.

can lower estrogen levels in the body, which can lead to a lighter flow with a pinkish hue during periods. Sexual intercourse can create small tears in the vagina or the cervix. Blood from these tears can mix with vaginal fluids and exit a person’s body as pink discharge.

During pregnancy, pinkish discharge may indicate miscarriage or preterm delivery.

5. Orange or grey:

Blood that mixes with cervical fluid can also appear orange.

Orange blood or grey discharge may indicate an infection, such as bacterial vaginosis or trichomoniasis. It can also indicate a fungal infection.

6. Lochia (discharge)

Lochia is the expulsion of excess blood and tissue from the uterus.

Dark red or brown vaginal discharge that occurs after giving birth is lochia or postpartum bleeding.

Lochia typically begins with bright red blood and then transitions to a darker shade as the flow decreases. Over time, the discharge will become lighter in colour and amount.

The duration of lochia varies from woman to woman, but it usually passes in the first few months after delivery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.