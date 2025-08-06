Gynaecologist shares 8 benefits of breastfeeding: Nutrition, immunity, hormonal support and more

Breastfeeding immediately after birth offers numerous benefits for both the mother and the baby. It not only nourishes the newborn with essential nutrients for healthy growth but also strengthens the emotional bond between mother and child. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Niti Kautish , director and HOD, obs and gynae, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad shared the many benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child. Also read | Lactation expert says stress and anxiety can affect breastfeeding, shares why emotional support from family, friends mat The many benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child. (Shutterstock)

1. Complete nutritional support

Breast milk provides the ideal mix of nutrients, carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals. It is uniquely tailored to meet the changing needs of a growing baby. It contains essential fatty acids like DHA, which support healthy brain and eye development. Unlike formula, breast milk is easier to digest and biologically adapted for infants.

2. Immunity and infection protection

Breast milk is rich in antibodies, especially secretory IgA, which protect the baby’s gut and lungs. It helps prevent infections such as respiratory illnesses, ear infections, diarrhea, meningitis. The mother’s immune system responds to infections in the baby’s environment and updates the milk’s antibody content accordingly.

3. Emotional bonding and hormonal benefits

Skin-to-skin contact during breastfeeding releases oxytocin, the bonding hormone, in both mother and baby. Oxytocin fosters a sense of emotional security, stronger mother-child attachment, uterine contraction, aiding postpartum recovery and reducing bleeding.

4. Long-term health advantages for baby

Breastfed children have a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, certain childhood cancers. Research indicates potential benefits in cognitive development, including higher IQ scores and better academic performance.

5. Health benefits for mothers

It helps burn calories, supporting postpartum weight loss. It also reduces maternal risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, postpartum depression.

6. Convenience and sustainability

No need for bottles, sterilisation, or formula preparation.

Always available, hygienic, and the right temperature, ideal for both home and travel.

Environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

7. Support makes a difference

Initial challenges like latching difficulties or low milk supply are common. With timely support from healthcare providers, lactation consultants and family members, mothers can navigate early hurdles successfully.

8. A lasting gift of health and love

Breastfeeding offers a lifelong gift, supporting physical, emotional, and cognitive development. It is a powerful act of care that benefits both the baby and the mother.

