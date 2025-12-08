Happy birthday Rohit Saraf: When the actor revealed the secret to his ‘long overdue’ 6-pack ab transformation

Actor Rohit Saraf celebrates his birthday on December 8 every year. The Mismatched actor, who turns 29 today, has long worn the 'chocolate boy' label like a second skin. An actor who has made his fans, especially women, feel his love and sincerity on screen. Rohit Saraf celebrates his 29th birthday on December 8, 2025.

However, along with the on-screen charm, Rohit also worked on his physique for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which was released a few months ago, and the upcoming series The Revolutionaries.

The secret behind Rohit Saraf's six-pack ab transformation

In an interview with HT City, Rohit shared that his chiselled physique transformation was ‘long overdue.’ The actor shared that his fitness schedule included dancing, and he never believed in going to the gym.

He shared, “My journey with fitness has always been challenging. Growing up, I used to be a dancer, so my fitness came from that. I was never somebody who believed in wanting to go to the gym to stay fit. But when I grew up and started seeing the parts I was doing, it felt like a requirement.”

According to Rohit, it was Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari director Shashank Khaitan who pushed him to kickstart his fitness journey, and once he started, there was no stopping the actor.

“Weirdly, there was a sense of discipline that had trickled down in other areas of my life as well. What I was eating, my schedules, my sleep cycle, everything started falling in place because of having a regular workout routine,” he shared.

His workout regimen

While shooting for his track, Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Rohit gave a sneak peek into his workout routine. The regime focuses on intense strength and functional training, which included bicep curls, lateral raises, planks, squats, crunches, and HIIT exercises. He dedicatedly did the routine to achieve a chiselled physique and six-pack abs.

