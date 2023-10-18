Yoga experts insist that healing trauma through Yoga is a powerful practice as with its emphasis on mindfulness and gentle physical activity, the ancient practice emerges as a valuable tool. Whether it is a natural disaster, conflict or personal tragedy, the aftermath can linger in the mind and body but Yoga steps in as a holistic approach to heal, acknowledging the interconnectedness of mental and physical well-being.

Yoga asanas

Healing trauma through Yoga: Add these 4 exercises to your daily fitness routine (Photo by Matheus Bertelli on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “In the realm of Yoga, grounding poses like Tadasana (Mountain Pose) can provide a stable foundation for those seeking stability amid chaos. The breath, a fundamental aspect of Yoga, becomes a bridge between the conscious and the subconscious, aiding in the release of pent-up emotions tied to trauma. Moving through a sequence of asanas, individuals are encouraged to explore their bodies with gentleness. Balasana (Child's Pose) invites practitioners to release tension stored in the hips and lower back – common areas where the body holds stress.”

He added, “Warrior poses, like Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II), embody strength and courage. These postures are symbolic reminders that survivors possess an innate resilience, a warrior spirit that can guide them through the process of recovery. Savasana (Corpse Pose) offers a perfect opportunity for relaxation and introspection. In this pose, one lies down, surrendering to the present moment. It is a moment of stillness where the body integrates the benefits of the practice, and the mind experiences a sense of calm. For those healing from trauma, Savasana becomes a sanctuary of peace, allowing them to confront their thoughts and emotions in a supported environment.”

Pranayama for mindfulness

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “Beyond the physical postures, the philosophy of Yoga incorporates mindfulness and meditation. Mindful breathing exercises, such as Pranayama, can be particularly transformative for trauma survivors. Focusing on the breath helps regulate the nervous system, promoting a sense of safety and calm. Additionally, meditation practices, even if brief, contribute to cultivating a resilient and focused mind.”

Building a yogic community

Asserting that participating in a Yoga community can further accelerate the healing process, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “Group classes or virtual sessions provide a sense of belonging, reducing the isolation that trauma often brings. The collective energy of a yoga class becomes a supportive force, reminding individuals that they are not alone in their journey toward healing. Healing trauma through Yoga is both an individual and collective journey. The practice of Yoga serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that recovery is possible through intentional and compassionate self-care.”

