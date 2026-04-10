Healthy vs fit: Why the two are not the same and understanding the difference truly matters

Healthy and fit are not the same, but are frequently used interchangeably without recognising the difference. A lot of people think that being healthy and being fit are the same thing, but they are not. You need to know this difference because it affects how you eat, move, think, and really take care of your body. ​Also read | Soha Ali Khan has this gut-healing lemon drink first thing in the morning, calls it 'gentle game-changer': Full recipe

Health is a state of being, and fitness is a state of doing.(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Seema Dhir, unit head and senior consultant, internal medicine, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, reveals the difference that might change the way you look at yourself. Dr Dhir said, “Health is a state of being, and fitness is a state of doing.”

What does ‘healthy’ mean?

“Health is the state of your body and mind as a whole. It's not just about not getting sick, it's also about feeling good physically, mentally, and socially,” said Dr Dhir. A healthy person has organs that work well, a strong immune system, hormones that are in balance, stable mental health, and good sleep quality. Health is all about long-term wellness and the proper functioning of organs.

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{{^usCountry}} For instance, a person who eats balanced meals, handles stress well, and gets enough sleep may be considered healthy, even if they don't do a lot of intense physical training. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, a person who eats balanced meals, handles stress well, and gets enough sleep may be considered healthy, even if they don't do a lot of intense physical training. {{/usCountry}}

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Health is the state of your body and mind as a whole. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} What does ‘fitness’ mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does ‘fitness’ mean? {{/usCountry}}

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“Fitness, on the other hand, is how well you can do physical things,” explained Dr Dhir. It includes strength, endurance, flexibility, and stamina. You can measure fitness, and it is often linked to how well you look and how well you perform physically. Good stamina, muscle strength, agility, and a high energy level are all signs of good health.

For example, an athlete or bodybuilder may be very fit because they can do hard physical tasks quickly and easily. But that doesn’t mean they are healthy.

Fitness, on the other hand, is how well you can do physical things. (Unsplash)

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Dr Dhir highlighted that being fit doesn't always mean being healthy, though. Some people may overtrain, follow extreme diets, or use unhealthy methods to get a certain body type, which can be bad for their health as a whole and in the long run. However, a person might not look very fit from the body type, but they could still be healthy if their body systems are working well.

“Fitness is just one part of being healthy; it's not the whole thing. For real health, it's important to take care of your body from the inside out and stay active,” said Dr Dhir. So, don’t run behind fitness; try to live a healthy lifestyle that ensures wellness in the long run.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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