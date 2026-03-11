Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares how to handle a serious diagnosis: ‘Do not be afraid to ask for help’

The doctor highlighted that every individual deals with these situations differently and that it is perfectly alright. The steps that he shared are just ones that he follows, and that have helped many of the individuals he has cared for in his career as well.

Taking to Instagram on March 10, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, shared a framework that he finds helpful to keep in mind in such situations.

Getting a bad diagnosis from the doctor about oneself or a loved one is one of the universal human experiences. No matter how prepared an individual may be, processing the information is never easy, and figuring out the steps to move forward is just as difficult.

Step 1: Receiving the bad news Bad diagnoses from doctors can be of varying seriousness, from heart disease to cancer, but all of them feel just as devastating. According to Dr London, the first thing that an individual should do after receiving such news is to remind themselves that that is the worst day related to the trouble at hand.

“Getting this information is the hardest,” stated Dr London. “Knowing that those words pertain to you, it can almost make you feel like you're having an out-of-body experience.” As one starts to push ahead after processing the news, things get comparatively easier.

Step 2: Come up with a plan After accepting the diagnosis, the next step to treatment and recovery is coming up with a plan with the healthcare provider.

It is important to have a clear understanding of what to aid recovery, and then work toward it one small step at a time, every day, shared Dr London. Tackling everything without a solid plan can feel overwhelming and may result in the journey to recovery falling apart.

3. Maintain a positive attitude The most important step to treatment and recovery, according to Dr London, is an individual’s attitude. A positive attitude goes a long way when it comes to healing.

“Now, that doesn't mean that you're not going to have bad days, that you're not going to be angry, that you're not going to be sad, that you're not going to want to have a pity party and cry,” explained the surgeon. “But, overall, maintain a positive attitude.”

4. Lean on the support system If a person is fortunate enough to have a good support system, it is important to make good use of it and lean on those people. One should not be afraid to ask for help, expressed Dr London, as it can help lighten the load from an individual as well as make others feel good for helping.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.