Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain reveals if you should ice your face and top 6 alternatives using natural ingredients

Skin icing, the act of putting literal ice on your face, is believed to improve your skin's health and appearance. Be it putting ice, ice rollers or ice water, many on social media, as well as celebrities, swear by this beauty trend and hack for not only reducing inflammation, redness, and puffiness, but also stimulating circulation and helping sculpt the face. Shahnaz Husain shared how to use coffee and other simple ingredients to ice your face. (Pic on right: Freepik)

What is face icing?

HT Lifestyle reached out to Shahnaz Husain, who is known for her herbal and ayurvedic skincare products, to learn about the benefits of skin icing and how it can be safely done at home.

She said, “Beauty standards are changing by the day due to the influence of social media. The latest trend is face icing or facial skin icing, a practice of applying ice to the face that is believed to reduce puffiness, inflammation, and reduce the appearance of open pores, tightening the skin. This social media trend is believed to have therapeutic benefits that cannot be ignored.”

Shahnaz shared face icing involves a simple process that can be done in three ways:

1. Rubbing an ice cube wrapped in soft cloth across your face.

2. Using an ice roller to massage your face.

3. Ice dunking your face in a bowl full of ice water.

How is face icing beneficial?

According to Shahnaz, “Face icing is said to have many benefits that the users swear by; it helps sooth skin irritation, bring down face and eye puffiness, reduce inflammation as icing constricts blood vessels, thereby reducing redness. It potentially has the ability to control excessive oiliness and sebum production, thereby controlling acne breakouts, and help achieve a tight skin on temporary basis as the skin pores appear smaller.”

Is face icing safe?

While it may seem a magical cure to many, Shahnaz said there are certain aspects to face icing that require attention. According to her:

⦿ Direct application of ice may damage the nerves of the face.

⦿ Prolonged ice exposure may lead to ice burn, especially for sensitive skin types.

⦿ It should not be used as a substitute for any skin disorder or skin issue.

⦿ Essential to consult your dermatologist if you suffer from any skin anomaly or skin disease.

⦿ Never apply ice cubes directly to your face; always wrap them in a soft, thin cloth or paper towel.

⦿ Consider your skin type, skin allergies and if you have any sensitive facial nerve condition.

After brewing your green tea, you can let the water cool off and freeze it in ice cube trays. (Freepik)

According to the beauty expert, ‘there are some natural alternatives to face icing that may seem better than the actual procedure itself’, as these involve some natural ingredients:

1. Green tea

Shahnaz said, “Green tea has numerous health benefits; however, when you brew it, the water itself is beneficial for your skin. After brewing your green tea, let the water cool off and freeze it in ice cube trays. You can apply it to your face to gain the benefits of antioxidants and antibacterial properties.”

2. Aloe vera

She added that aloe vera gel is beneficial for the skin; however, if you freeze it mixed with water, you can use aloe vera gel ice cubes to hydrate your skin.

3. Cucumber and mint

Shahnaz said, “On a hot day, your skin requires immediate soothing and cooling. Refresh your skin by blending cucumber and mint leaves, freezing them, and applying them to your face.”

4. Rosewater

She added, “Dilute pure rose water and freeze it in ice tray to be used as an instant rejuvenating face icing experience.”

5. Coffee

Shahnaz also said, “Brew your coffee without adding milk or sugar. Let it cool off and then freeze it in an ice cube tray. This is your instant brightening face icing remedy, instantly transforming your skin into a radiant and brighter appearance.”

6. Turmeric and honey

“Take a cup full of water, add a pinch of turmeric and a dollop of honey, and freeze it in an ice tray. This helps reduce inflammation when applied to the face,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.