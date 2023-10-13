Hypothyroidism, a condition characterised by an underactive thyroid gland, is commonly associated with middle-aged women where the thyroid gland fails to produce enough thyroid hormones that are essential for the proper functioning of our body. According to health experts, one of the most common symptoms of hypothyroidism is fatigue, which can be debilitating and affect daily activities.

Here's why a large number of women in their 20s are experiencing hypothyroidism

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chhaya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, shared, “Other symptoms include weight gain, constipation, dry skin, hair loss, and a feeling of coldness. Here, the immune system tends to attack the thyroid gland. Other causes include Hashimoto's thyroiditis, certain medications, iodine deficiency, and congenital hypothyroidism which is a condition present at birth.”

However, in recent years, there has been a concerning rise in the number of young women in their early 20s being diagnosed with this disease. While genetics and hormonal imbalances may play a role, it is speculated that low immunity could be a significant factor and Dr Chhaya Vaja highlighted -

One potential factor behind this is the erratic lifestyle that many young women lead. Busy schedules, inadequate nutrition, and excessive stress can all contribute to a weakened immune system. When our body's defense mechanisms are compromised, it becomes more challenging to fight off infections and maintain proper hormone production including those responsible for regulating the thyroid gland.

Environmental factors cannot be overlooked either. The prevalence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in our everyday products has increased dramatically over time. These EDCs have been linked to various health problems and can disrupt normal thyroid function. It is crucial for young women nowadays to be aware of these hidden dangers and take steps towards building stronger immunity through regular exercise, balanced diets rich in nutrients, and stress-management techniques such as yoga or meditation. By prioritizing their immune system's well-being at an early age, these women can potentially reduce their risk of developing hypothyroidism later in life.

Dr Chhaya Vaja concluded, “While hypothyroidism remains more commonly associated with older individuals, young women should not dismiss or underestimate its potential impact on their lives. They are equally at risk of it and should take regular tests to seek timely intervention. Remember that managing this condition involves ongoing treatment and monitoring to maintain hormone balance and ensure overall well-being.”

