Monday, Jun 30, 2025
High-performance basketball shoes to score on and off the court; Our top 8 picks

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Jun 30, 2025 12:15 PM IST

Step up your game with these top basketball shoes for men — stylish, grippy, and court-ready kicks to help you play hard and flex harder. 

Nivia Panther 3.0 Basketball Shoes for Men, Soft Cushion EVA Inner Insole for Comfort & Support, Ideal for Basketball Athletes Size-UK05 (Black)

₹1,569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nike EBERNON Low PREM-White/Black-Wolf GREY-11

₹6,031

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nivia Warrior 2.0 Basketball Shoes for Men, Soft Cushion EVA Inner Insole, Indoor & Outdoor Court Shoes, Ultimate Comfort, Lightweight Flexibility, Reliable Grip Size-UK09(RoyalBlue)

₹1,934

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZIGARO Mens Faux Leather Plastic Beef Silver Basketball Shoes (5)

₹1,120

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nivia Street Art Basketball Shoe for Men, Breathable Mesh & TPU Upper, Phylon, Rubber & TPU Shank Sole, Size - UK09 (Black, Gold)

₹2,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nivia Combat 2.0 Basketball Shoes for Mens, Phylon, Rubber & TPU Shank Sole with Spacer Mesh Covered with TPU Film Upper, Basketball Court Indoor and Outdoor (Black) UK -8

₹1,929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nivia Engraver 2.0 Basketball Court Shoes for Men,Durable Rubber Sole, Indoor & Outdoor Court Shoes, Soft Cushion NR EVA Inner InsoleSize - UK10(Grey, Sky Blue)

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FAUSTO FST FJMMC-18001 BLACK-44 Men Black High Top Colorblocked Chunky Classic Lace Up Sneakers|Breathable Basketball Shoes with Memory Cushion|Anti Skid Comfort Grip Sole (10 UK)

₹1,358

amazonLogo
GET THIS
If you're a seasoned baller or just starting to shoot hoops, your game needs more than just skills; it needs the right shoes. Support, grip, bounce, and comfort make all the difference between a near miss and a three-pointer.

High-performance basketball shoes to score on and off the court; Top 8 picks(Pexels)
High-performance basketball shoes to score on and off the court; Top 8 picks(Pexels)

From big brands like Nike to trusted court legends like Nivia, we’ve rounded up 8 basketball shoes that don’t just play the part; they look the part too. Let’s lace up!

 

Top 8 basketball shoes for men:

 

1.

NIVIA Panther 3.0 Basketball Shoes for Men

Dominate the court with the Panther 3.0 — sleek, agile, and built for baller beasts. With EVA cushioning and a secure fit, your feet stay comfy through every pivot, jump, and sprint. Streetwear-ready and court-approved? Count us in.

Pair it with: Compression tights, mesh shorts, and a sleeveless hoodie for that pro-athlete vibe.

 

2.

Nike Men Lace-Up Basketball Shoe

You can’t go wrong with the Swoosh. Nike brings its iconic blend of bounce, breathability, and street style to these lace-up beauties. If you're dunking or just styling, they’ll always have your back (and your ankles).

Pair it with: Nike Dri-FIT joggers, crew socks, and a varsity jacket.

 

3.

Nivia Warrior 2.0 Basketball Shoes for Men

 The Warrior 2.0 is a beast. Lightweight yet powerful, it’s got the grip to keep you grounded and the cushion to keep you flying. Great for indoor or outdoor games, it's the shoe your opponents will wish you never wore.

Pair it with: Sleeveless tee, snapback cap, and arm sleeves for that OG energy.

 

4.

ZIGARO Men's Faux Leather Silver Basketball Shoes

Make a silver statement with these faux-leather ZIGARO stunners. They're eye-catching, edgy, and surprisingly comfy. Perfect for pickup games and post-game hangs.

Pair it with: Slim joggers, oversized graphic tee, and silver-tone accessories.

 

5.

Nivia Street Art Basketball Shoes for Men

Art meets athletics in this graffiti-inspired pair. Mesh upper keeps your feet cool while the rugged sole keeps you grounded. It’s where city soul meets hoop dreams.

Pair it with: Cargo shorts, street-art tee, and a bucket hat for urban baller energy.

 

6.

Nivia Combat 2.0 Basketball Shoes for Men

Built like a tank, the Combat 2.0 is tough, supportive, and made for full-court battles. Its TPU film upper offers insane durability, while the cushioning ensures soft landings every time you take flight.

Pair it with: Athletic track pants, sleeveless tank, and a compression arm sleeve.

 

7.

Nivia Engraver 2.0 Basketball Shoes for Men

Crafted for serious players, the Engraver 2.0 gives you a snug fit, crazy grip, and bounce-back performance. If it's layups or fast breaks, this shoe lets your game do the talking.

Pair it with: Court shorts, high-ankle socks, and a sweatband for retro court charm.

 

8.

FAUSTO Men High Top Chunky Lace Up Basketball Shoes

Chunky, funky, and full of fire — these high-tops bring ‘90s energy with modern tech. The memory cushion sole means you’re floating even during overtime. Perfect for hoopers who love making a fashion statement.

Pair it with: Loose joggers, oversized basketball jersey, and chain accents.

 

If you're chasing championships or just chasing fun, the right basketball shoe gives you the grip, comfort, and confidence to shoot your shot. These pairs blend performance and style to keep you dunking hard and looking harder.

 

High-performance basketball shoes to score on and off the court; Top 8 picks: FAQs

  • How do I clean basketball shoes?

    Wipe with a damp cloth for surface dirt. Use mild soap and a brush for soles. Air-dry only.

  • Can these shoes be used outdoors?

    Yes! Most listed shoes like the Nivia Warrior 2.0 and Combat 2.0 are great for indoor and outdoor courts.

  • Are these suitable for beginners?

    Absolutely. These shoes offer stability, cushioning, and grip – ideal for all levels.

  • What size should I buy for a snug fit?

    Stick to your regular size unless you wear thick socks — in that case, consider sizing up by half.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
