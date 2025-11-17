How healthy are beans? Expert explains why they're ‘true nutritional powerhouse’

Beans are often recognized as an affordable, versatile, and planet-friendly food. They easily grow anywhere, fix the soil with nitrogen, require far less land and water than animal protein. With over 400 edible varieties, beans are used in soups, salads, curries, and even creamy sauces. Despite their benefits, many people do not eat enough of them. In the US, less than 20% of adults consume the recommended half cup of beans a day, and in the UK, over 40% of people eat no beans at all. Why adding beans to your meals can lower disease risk(Unsplash)

A true nutritional powerhouse

So how healthy are beans really? According to nutrition experts - very healthy. Registered sports dietitian Roxana Ehsani calls beans a “true nutritional powerhouse.” A cup of cooked beans has around 18g of protein, which is about a third of an average adult’s daily requirement. Beans are also free of saturated fat and packed with micronutrients that many of us are lacking in, such as fibre, potassium, magnesium, and folate, per The Guardian.

Do they offer complete protein? Experts say yes, with balance

Some people worry that beans are not a “complete protein” because they don’t have all nine essential amino acids. But experts say this is not a concern. Eating beans with other foods like whole grains, nuts, seeds, dairy, or eggs easily balances out the missing amino acids. A recent study from the University of Toronto found that adding just one serving of beans a day can increase a person’s fibre intake by 77% and may even offer more nutrition benefits than a multivitamin.

Healthier than red meat

Beans are also a healthier protein than red meat. People in the UK and US eat red and processed meat than recommended by the health authorities. If people remove meat from their diet and replace it with beans can lower saturated fat intake, reduce LDL “bad” cholesterol, and lower the risk of heart disease. Their low glycemic index helps keep blood sugar steady and reduces diabetes risk.

Beans can help with weight loss

For those looking to lose weight, beans have another advantage. Their high fibre and protein content keep you full for longer. Research shows that people who eat about two cups of beans a day tend to weigh less and have smaller waistlines.

Good for gut health

Beans are good for gut health, too. Their fibre acts as a prebiotic, feeding good gut bacteria and producing short-chain fatty acids that reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

Canned or dried, beans are easy to use, nutritious, and good for the planet. So it might be the time we all add more beans to our plates.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.