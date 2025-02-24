How to correctly read food labels: Ultimate guide to decoding the snacks aisle so you make smarter, healthier choices

Public knowledge surrounding ingredients and food labels has vastly improved in recent years, and yet many of us find ourselves standing in the aisles of snacks squinting at the label on our products trying to decode all of the information in front of us. Gluten-free, superfood-rich, nutrient-dense — the list of terminology goes on. Also read | Do you decide food items based on the ‘healthy’ label? Know FDA's new rules By following some simple steps, you'll become a pro at reading food labels. (Freepik)

If you are a health enthusiast who finds yourself perplexed by new lingo suddenly popping up on food packaging, and understandably so, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, experts demystify all of the jargon and common misconceptions about product labels in the snacks industry. Keep reading to learn how to decode your product labels, according to the pros.

Understanding ingredients

Navigating the snack aisle can be tricky, but reading labels carefully can help you make informed, healthier choices. “Start by checking the ingredients list — fewer ingredients and recognisable names often indicate a less processed product. Watch out for added preservatives, artificial flavours, and unhealthy oils like palm oil or hydrogenated fats,” Aashutosh Aggarwal, chief commercial officer, SnackPure says.

According to Janardhan Swahar, MD and CEO of Y-Cook India Pvt Ltd, the shopping experience is not complete unless you verify several products shown in the snack aisle, a labyrinth of irresistible choices ranging from sweets to savouries. With unlimited options available, the thrill of discovering new and familiar snacks makes each visit more thrilling, but reading food labels is the most important thing to make a well-informed decision, he adds.

“We have to look for hidden sugars by names such as dextrose, maltose, or high-fructose corn syrup. Begin with carefully scanning the ingredient list, and steer clear of products containing too many artificial additives, preservatives, or chemical names that we cannot recognise. The MSG-free or sodium nitrate-free products are the best snacking choices,” he says.

We need to keep an eye on terms such as 'low-fat', 'natural', or 'organic', because these are not always healthy, so cross-verifying the statements with nutritional values is a must. (Freepik)

Understanding buzzwords

Janardhan Swahar further said, “Also, we need to keep an eye on terms such as 'low-fat', 'natural', or 'organic', because these are not always healthy, so cross-verifying the statements with nutritional values is a must. The lesser the list of ingredients, the more natural the product is. In India, the clean label is gaining momentum with consumers increasingly valuing transparency and authenticity.”

Next, focus on nutritional information. Aashutosh Aggarwal suggests looking for snacks that are ‘high in protein and fibre but low in added sugars and unhealthy fats’. He says “A balanced snack should provide healthy fats, moderate carbohydrates, and essential nutrients without excessive sodium. Also, pay attention to certifications like gluten-free, superfood-rich, or nutrient-dense claims. However, don't rely solely on front-label buzzwords — always verify claims with the ingredient list. By making small yet informed choices, you can enjoy snacks that nourish your body without compromising on taste.”

Why it matters

According to Ankit Kaushal, vice president of New Era Machines, clean label isn’t just a trend — it’s a commitment to transparency, quality, and consumer trust, and goes beyond removing artificial additives; it’s about using natural, known ingredients without compromising taste or shelf life.

He says, “Today’s consumers are more informed than ever, reading labels and demanding authenticity as they buy. As manufacturers, our responsibility extends beyond ingredients to ensure precision in production. Consistency in weight across the production line is crucial — any variation can lead to different pack weights than those mentioned on the wrapper, impacting compliance, efficiency, and customer trust.”

Ankit Kaushal adds, “That’s why we focus on advanced automation and precision engineering to maintain uniformity and quality at every stage. The future of snacking is built on trust, and that starts with how we make every biscuit.”

Final thoughts

Each decision you make determines what you are feeding yourself and your family. Therefore, it's worth looking beyond the marketing spin, experts suggest, as added sugars, excessive sodium, and artificial additives are often hidden behind fancy packaging.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.