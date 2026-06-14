Hungry right after eating? Diabetologist shares why this happens, recommends 3 tips to prevent

Why do you feel hungry right after you eat?

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Varun Suryadevara, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, shared why sudden hunger after eating may be linked to blood sugar fluctuations.

The actual reason may not be in your mind or a lack of willpower, but rather in your physiology, specifically the way your blood sugar behaves after you eat a meal.

You just had a full lunch , your taste buds are satisfied, and you know you have eaten enough. But after a while, you get that nigglon urge to snack. This sudden hunger after eating is not always about boredom, stress eating or poor self-control. ALSO READ: Feeling sluggish on a new diet? Diabetologist explains why it happens and when it’s normal

This premature hunger is rooted in how your body processes glucose after a meal. A chain reaction begins when you eat foods rich in simple or refined carbs.

The diabetologist elaborated the chain reaction, “When you consume meals with white rice, maida-based breads, or sugary treats, your body rapidly digests them into glucose due to the simple or refined carbohydrates present in them. This makes your blood sugar spike quickly and sharply. In response to this rapid spike, your pancreas secretes a large surge of insulin. The insulin ushers glucose out of the blood into the cells.”

This is a natural process, but the problem begins when you eat a meal that is very high in refined carbohydrates. In such cases, the pancreas releases insulin as usual to move glucose out of the blood and into the cells. But if there's a massive flow of insulin, then the doctor informed that one may experience a sudden blood sugar ‘crash’ as sugar clears out of the bloodstream too fast. When this happens, the body starts looking for quick energy again, and you crave food again, even if you just ate.

Such a type of cravings follow meals rich in simple or refined carbohydrates like white rice, maida-based breads, sugary snacks, sweets or desserts.

But when you sense yourself feeling hungry after every meal, then it may be a case of inulin resistance.

The doctor stated that when the body becomes resistant to insulin, glucose cannot enter the cells properly and remains in the bloodstream. When cells do not get enough energy, even though there is glucose in the blood. This can make the body keep sending signals of hunger, creating a cycle of constant hunger.