India’s wild climate is wrecking your kid’s skin! Here are 5 easy skincare steps to fix it

Worried about keeping your little one’s skin safe in India’s wild climate? You are not alone! Every parent is out here wondering when to start giving their kid’s skincare the VIP treatment. Every parent must know THIS about kid’s skincare in India!(Image by Pixabay)

That soft skin is like a delicate marshmallow that needs all the love and care. A solid skincare routine is a must—don’t sleep on it! In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prasanna Vasanadu, Parent Educator and Founder of Tikitoro, shared, “Kids can deal with all sorts of skin drama as they grow like eczema, prickly heat and other skin conditions that sound like they belong in a horror movie. So, let’s break it down and keep that precious skin happy and healthy, because nobody wants a tiny human with a meltdown over a rash! Get ready to dive into the world of kid skincare—because protecting that glow is serious business!”

She suggested that when selecting skincare for kids, opt for brands that are:

Dermatologist-tested and toxin-free

Made with clean ingredients

Free from sulfates, parabens, and artificial fragrances

Endocrine disruptor-free and non-comedogenic

Recommended the ultimate kiddo skincare routine to keep that glow on fleek, Prasanna Vasanadu advised -

1. Face wash:

Alright, listen up! Your little one’s face is like a magnet for sweat, dirt, and all the yucky stuff out there. So, it’s time to cleanse that canvas but hold up—don’t grab your adult face wash! Those things are packed with harsh scrubs and funky fragrances that can turn your kid's skin into a dry desert. Go for a mild, sulfate and paraben-free, pH-balanced face wash that keeps their skin feeling fresh and hydrated. Think of it as a gentle hug for their face!

8 finest ingredients for skin that your kids' skincare products should have (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

2. Moisturiser:

Hydration station, anyone? A good moisturiser is like a cozy blanket for your kid’s skin, keeping it soft and supple. Look for one with natural goodies like almond oil or shea butter. In summer, light and non-greasy lotions are the way to go—nobody wants to feel like they’re swimming in lotion, right?

3. Sun protection:

Let’s talk about the sun—your kid’s skin is basically a sunburn magnet! Sun protection is often the unsung hero of skincare. Seriously, even on cloudy days, slather on that broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Mineral sunscreen is the MVP here and don’t forget to reapply every two hours when they’re out there living their best life. Protect those little cheeks from turning into tomatoes!

Sun protection for children: Tips to keep kids' delicate skin safe from harmful UV radiation (Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash)

4. Body wash:

For bath time, you need a gentle body wash that cleans without stripping away all those natural oils. Look for ones with nature's magic like moringa, chamomile, calendula or aloe vera. It’s like giving them a spa day every time they hop in the tub!

5. Shampoo:

Last but not least—shampoo time! Keep that scalp clean and happy with a gentle shampoo featuring natural ingredients like almond or aloe vera. Because nobody wants a kiddo with a cranky scalp, am I right?

Skincare for kids should be all about fun and safety—like a TikTok dance party for their skin! By choosing gentle and nourishing products, you are setting them up for healthy skincare habits that will last longer than their favourite toy. Let’s keep that glow going strong!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.