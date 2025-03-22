Intermittent fasting vs Ramadan fasting: What no one tells you about hydration

While both Ramadan fasting and intermittent fasting involve periods of food restriction, they differ significantly in their hydration guidelines, timing and cultural context. A dietitian can help individuals navigate these differences and make informed choices about fasting practices. Muslim devotees gather for a fast-breaking iftar meal outside a mosque in the emirate of Sharjah, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.(Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, highlighted the key differences. [Also read: 5 alternative protein sources for those reducing meat consumption during Ramadan 2025]

1. Hydration:

This is the most significant difference. Ramadan fasting typically involves complete abstinence from both food and liquids (including water) from dawn to sunset. This "dry fast" can pose unique challenges for hydration.

Hydration: Having a lot of fluids, especially when you are intermittent fasting is very important for your health. Make sure you drink plenty of water during this period. You can also have herbal teas and coffee during your 16 hours fasting window.(Unsplash)

Intermittent fasting, in its various forms, generally allows for the consumption of water, unsweetened tea and black coffee during fasting periods.

2. Timing and duration:

Ramadan fasting is a month-long, daily practice with set fasting and eating windows determined by sunrise and sunset. These times vary depending on geographical location and time of year.

Intermittent fasting offers more flexibility. There are various IF protocols, such as the 16/8 method (16 hours of fasting, 8 hours of eating), alternate-day fasting, and the 5:2 diet, allowing individuals to choose a schedule that suits their lifestyle.

3. Religious and cultural significance:

Ramadan fasting is a religious obligation for Muslims, with deep spiritual and cultural significance.

Intermittent fasting is primarily a dietary approach chosen for potential health benefits.

4. Meal composition:

While healthy eating is encouraged during Ramadan, cultural traditions often influence meal choices, which can sometimes lead to consumption of high-fat, high-sugar foods.

Ramadan 2025: Your iftar meal should contain complex carbohydrates, which provide enough energy, along with fibre and minerals. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Intermittent fasting encourages a focus on nutrient-dense foods during eating windows, but specific dietary guidelines vary depending on the chosen IF protocol.

Health benefits and considerations

According to Dr Rajeshwari Panda, potential benefits of both include:

Both Ramadan fasting and intermittent fasting have been associated with potential health benefits, including:

Improved insulin sensitivity

Weight management

Potential positive effects on lipid profiles

Dietitian's considerations:

Hydration: The lack of water intake during Ramadan fasting necessitates careful attention to hydration during non-fasting hours.

Ensuring adequate nutrient intake during the eating windows is crucial for both Ramadan fasting and intermittent fasting.

Individuals with certain health conditions, such as diabetes, pregnancy, or eating disorders, should consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before engaging in any form of fasting.

It is very important to listen to your body's signals during any type of fasting. If you feel unwell, you should stop and consult with a medical professional.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.