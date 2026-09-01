Internet says eating fruit at night can cause weight gain: What does science say? Dr Zenith Sinojiya explains

From our grandparents and parents to social media , there has long been a belief that eating fruit at night can lead to health issues and weight gain. But is timing really the culprit when it comes to a food that is otherwise considered healthy? Let’s decode the claim through science.

In this edition of the HT Lifestyle series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we are looking at another most hyped health claim that we often come across: eating fruits at night can cause weight gain . But is timing really the issue? In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Zenith Sinojiya, DNB (general medicine) physician, critical care specialist, obesity and type 2 diabetes specialist, Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, decodes the reality behind this social media hype.

It’s a misconception that fruit sugar magically turns into fat once it gets dark. It is helpful to remember that whole fruit has fibre. Whole fruit has a better nutritional profile than fruit juice , desserts or processed sugary snacks. According to Dr Zenith, food timing can matter for some people. For example, people with reflux may feel more symptoms if they eat close to bedtime. Also, people with diabetes may find it better to eat fruit as part of a meal instead of eating a large amount of fruit alone at night.

According to Dr Zenith, eating fruit at night does not automatically cause weight gain. What really matters is your calorie intake , your portion size, and your overall eating habits. “The human body does not have a switch that flips at sunset to turn fruit into fat. Weight gain mostly happens when your total calorie intake is higher than the energy your body needs,” said Dr Zenith.

Portion size and your own body circumstances do matter. If you have already eaten calories during dinner and then you eat several servings of fruit as an extra late-night snack, those extra calories can lead to weight gain over time.

“For healthy people, there is no need to fear an apple, guava, orange or other whole fruit just because it is evening. You should focus on your diet, your portion size and your calorie balance instead of following random food cut-off times,” advises Dr Zenith.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.