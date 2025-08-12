Is your child’s diet monotonous? Paediatrician shares 5 common feeding mistakes that parents often make

Feeding a child is more than just filling their stomachs. The eating patterns and habits that parents imbibe in their children have long-term effects on their health. Never let your child skip meals.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Malik, paediatrics, MAMC, founder and medical director, Malik Radix Healthcare, said, “The habits we build around food in early years can impact everything from a child’s emotional well-being to their long-term risk of chronic disease.” Also read | Want to boost your child’s gut health? Pediatrician shares 6 simple food swaps

The paediatrician shared 5 common feeding mistakes that parents often make:

1. Using food as a reward or punishment

Offering treats for eating well or giving punishment for not eating food may seem harmless, but it can create an unhealthy emotional relationship between the child and food. Children may begin to associate eating with guilt, anxiety, or pressure. Over time, this can lead to issues like binge eating, food aversion, obesity, or eating disorders such as anorexia.

2. Pressuring kids to clean their plates

While encouraging kids to eat is common, forcing them to finish everything on their plate teaches them to ignore their own hunger cues. This disrupts natural self-regulation and can lead to overeating and weight issues later in life. Respecting a child’s sense of fullness is key to building a healthy, lifelong relationship with food. A healthy relationship with food is of utmost importance for the health of the child in the long run. Also read | Colours on the plate: How rainbow diet can help child nutrition; dieticians explain

Add more variety to your child's diet.

3. Too much sugar, salt, and processed food

Children under two should not consume added sugar, and those under one should avoid table salt, honey, and juices. Processed foods like sugary cereals, packaged snacks, and chips often contain preservatives, more salt, more sugar, refined carbs, and unhealthy fats. Regular intake can alter a child’s taste preferences, increase the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, tooth decay, and high blood pressure.

4. Skipping breakfast or family meals

Skipping meals leads to irregular eating habits, low energy, and potential nutrient deficiencies. Family meals aren’t just about food; they promote routine, bonding, and mindful eating habits that support emotional and physical health.

5. Lack of food variety

Offering only familiar or fried foods can lead to poor growth, weak immunity, and key nutrient deficiencies. A balanced diet should include cereals, pulses, vegetables, dairy, fruits, and protein sources like eggs, fish, or meat. Including foods from all major groups helps ensure children receive essential vitamins and minerals for optimal development of mind and body. Also read | Child nutrition: Remember these 5 vital healthy eating tips for children

Dr Ravi Malik further emphasised the importance of refraining from showing screens to children at mealtime. “The child should not be shown a screen at the time of meals, as it may also lead to less mindful eating and more calories they can take, and also may disrupt the healthy relationship with the food,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.