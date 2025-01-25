Colours on the plate: How rainbow diet can help child nutrition; dieticians explain

Children often make tantrums at the dinner table. While it is essential to pay attention to their nutritional intake, parents should also ensure to make the plate look interesting for them to eat their food without making fuss. Rainbow diet refers to the usage of various nutritious and colourful veggies and fruits that can add colours to the plate and more nutrition to the child’s diet. "Different colored plants are linked to higher levels of specific nutrients and health benefits," said Dr. Rizwana Sayed.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rizwana Sayed, Clinical Nutritionist & Registered Dietician, Apollo Clinic, Vimannagar, Pune said, “It is a diet that involves eating fruits and vegetables of different colors every day. Plants contain different pigments of phytonutrients, which give them their color. Different colored plants are linked to higher levels of specific nutrients and health benefits. It’s different from a normal diet because it emphasizes eating a wide variety of nutritious food.” Also read | Rainbow diet for mental health: 9 colourful foods to boost energy, feel happy

Dr Rizwana Sayed further noted down the colourful veggies and fruits that can be added to the child’s diet:

Fruits and vegetables in different colors:

Red - Tomatoes, strawberries, beets, red peppers, cherries, red onions.

- Tomatoes, strawberries, beets, red peppers, cherries, red onions. Orange and yellow - Apricots, yellow peppers, sweet potatoes, bananas, pineapple, mangoes, pumpkins, oranges and peaches.

- Apricots, yellow peppers, sweet potatoes, bananas, pineapple, mangoes, pumpkins, oranges and peaches. Green - Leafy greens like spinach, broccoli, cabbage, kale

- Leafy greens like spinach, broccoli, cabbage, kale White and brown - Cauliflower, white beans, onions, lychees, garlic, chickoo, banana

- Cauliflower, white beans, onions, lychees, garlic, chickoo, banana Blue and purple - Egg plants, purple cabbages, passion fruit, purple grapes, purple plums, prunes, raisins and dark cherries.

Here's how rainbow diet can be beneficial.(Unsplash)

Adding to it, Dr. Vaishali Ingle, Medical Practitioner and Trainer on Capacity Building, SNEHA mentioned how the colour pugments of the vegetables and fruits can add benefits to the diet.

Benefits of colourful fruits and veggies:

Red tomatoes and strawberries keep the heart healthy, while orange carrots and sweet potatoes improve eyesight.

Yellow fruits like bananas and capsicum strengthen bones immunity.

Green vegetables like spinach and broccoli are rich in iron, calcium, vitamin K, and fibre. Also read | Ever tried rainbow diet? Amazing benefits of adding colourful foods to your plate

White colour vegetables like cauliflower, garlic, onions, mushrooms provide vitamin C, which help fight inflammation, and improve gut health.

Blue and purple foods, like blueberries and eggplant are rich in antioxidants and improves brain function.

“A rainbow is a symbol of hope, and incorporating rainbow-colored foods with different textures can capture children's attention, making mealtime fun and encouraging them to enjoy a variety of healthy foods. A colourful rainbow diet supports growth, boosts mental development, strengthens the immune system, and protects against illnesses,” said Dr. Vaishali Ingle.

