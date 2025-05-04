Is your insulin way too high? Weight loss coach shares 5 signs to watch out for

Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels. However, when insulin levels become excessively high, they can trigger abnormal weight gain and increased fat storage. Weight loss coach Ann-Maria Tom, on April 9, shared a reel explaining the signs of high insulin levels in the body and how it can be reversed. Also read | Insulin resistance and stubborn belly fat: Doctor explains link, tips to manage Insulin resistance can be reversed.(Pexels)

“Insulin is your body's fat storage traffic controller. When it's way too high, your cells stop listening and stores all of that fat especially around your tummy. Here are five signs that your insulin is way too high, and no, you don't need any blood test to figure this out,” Ann-Maria Tom said in the video.

Signs of high insulin levels:

1. You gain weight very easily, especially around your tummy.

2. You crash after every meal you eat and you feel the urge to eat more.

3. You always feel tired but wired even though you get sleep at night.

4. Healthy foods like fruits or whole grains make you feel bloated.

5. You might have PCOS, irregular menstrual cycles or hormonal acne.

Tips to reverse insulin resistance:

“But the good news is you can actually reverse this insulin resistance,” said the weight loss coach. Know the tips:

Track your triggers: Show notes app with food or mood log.

Prioritise sleep: Setting phone to DND.

Move gently but consistently: Walking meeting instead of coffee chat. Also read | Those daily cold coffees could give you insulin resistance in the future. Endocrinologist reveals why it's bad news

Accoprding to an March 2025 article on Healthline, a well-balanced diet can help in treating high insulin levels in the body. “A well-balanced diet can help better regulate your body’s overall functioning and reduce excess weight. It may also help regulate your glucose and insulin levels. Any diet that helps people reach and maintain a moderate weight can be beneficial in managing insulin levels. Eating a balanced diet rich in nutrient-dense foods is typically the best means of reducing and maintaining weight.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.