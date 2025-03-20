Can your non-stick pan cause cancer or is it actually safe? Surgeon reveals truth, shares this simple safety precaution

Non-stick cookware, like pans, are generally considered safe to use, but some precautions should be taken to minimise potential health risks, according to cancer surgeon Dr Jayesh Sharma. In a video he posted to his Instagram page on March 19, the oncologist shared that the main concern is the chemical polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which can break down and 'release toxic fumes when heated above 300 degrees centigrade'. Also read | Overheating non-stick cookware risky, say ICMR guidelines, here's how to safely use them Always follow safety precautions and choose reputable non-stick pans brands to minimise potential risks. (Freepik)

But it is not all bad news. Avoid using metals, abrasive ladles or scouring pads, as these can damage the non-stick coating and cause it to flake off into your food. Overall, non-stick cookware can be a safe and convenient option for cooking, as long as you follow the proper precautions and guidelines. Ahead, everything Dr Jayesh Sharma said:

What is polytetrafluoroethylene?

In the video, Dr Jayesh Sharma said in Hindi, “Non-stick pans have a chemical called polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). The name itself sounds like some chemical weapon, which must not be good for human body! But actually PTFE is used a lot in our body. The stents used in the heart after surgery have PTFE, then the best mesh used in hernia is made using PTFE. All of this is because PTFE does not react to anything, and this non-reaction makes it non-stick. Therefore, we can use less oil and ghee to cook things on non-stick cookware without them sticking. So what is the problem?”

3 problems with PTFE used in non-stick

He added, “People speak about three problems with non-stick pans, the third one being the most important. The first: when we cook, some parts of the utensils can get inside our food. PTFE can go inside our body. It is a kind of plastic, and none of us want it inside our body. But frankly, if you ask me, if there is any kind of plastic that is okay if it goes inside the body, then I would say PTFE is safer than others as it does not react with our body, and it will get removed with food waste from the body.”

He added, “Second: Some people believe that non-stick pans release a kind of gas that kills birds. The truth is that if you heat them above 300 degrees centigrade, they release some chemicals that can cause colds and coughs in humans and are very toxic for birds. But it is difficult to make it go to that level of heat inside the house. The third thing people say, which is a serious issue, is: If PTFE does not stick to anything, why does it stick to the pan? Actually, some chemicals are used to make it stick to the pan. As long has it is stuck to the pan, these chemicals will not get inside your food.”

How to enjoy safe and healthy cooking with your non-stick pan?

To ensure the safe use of non-stick pans, follow Dr Jayesh Sharma's guidelines. Highlighting how metal utensils can scratch the non-stick coating, which can lead to the release of toxic chemicals, he said, “The problem arises when we continue to use non-stick pans that are not safe to use anymore after prolonged use. What you should do is use silicon spatulas for cooking with non-stick, as they are safe. You should also throw away your non-stick even when it gets a little damaged.”

In his caption, he wrote, “Sticky truth about non-stick: Does it cause cancer? Is it safe?” He added in the video that people should worry more about smoking than using non-stick cookware if they are concerned about cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.