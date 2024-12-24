Is your weight loss drug leading to muscle and bone loss? Study reveals shocking details

For the longest time, people resorted to diet and exercise for losing weight. However, with the recent introduction of weight loss drugs in the market, the weight transformation patterns have undergone a drastic change. These weight loss drugs are natural hormones taken from the intestine that can help in restricting hunger, thereby enabling faster weight loss. Also read | Man lost belly fat by just changing these 4 things: ‘My belly started to shrink when…’ Weight loss drugs can also lead to muscle and bone loss. (Unsplash)

GLP-1-based drugs such as semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) help people to control their appetite, making them eat less and shed the extra kilos. However, weight loss drugs may not be all good news. According to a recent study led by Jennifer James, University of Liverpool, weight loss drugs can also lead to muscle and bone loss.

According to research, weight loss drugs are effective in shedding at least 20% of the body weight in some cases. But one-third of the weight loss is due to non-fat mass, that refers to muscles and bones.

Why muscle and bone loss are dangerous?

Muscle and bones contribute to the proper functioning of the body. Muscles help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. It has been observed that people with lower levels of muscle mass also struggle with low blood sugar levels. High blood sugar levels can also trigger chronic illnesses, such as Type 2 diabetes, further leading to blindness, nerve damage, foot ulcers, infections, heart attacks and strokes.

Bones help us carry out the daily activities smoothly. When we lose bone mass due to weight loss drugs, t can increase the risk of fractures.

Weight loss drugs can have side effects.(Unsplash)

How weight loss leads to muscle loss:

During the process of weight loss, muscle proteins are broken down faster than they can be rebuilt. With less muscle weight on the bones, normal bone turnover also happens at a slower pace. This means that removal of old bones and regeneration of new bones take longer time. This can lead to muscle and bone loss.

How to maintain bone and muscle mass?

The study suggested that when we are on weight loss drugs, we should ensure to consume more protein in the diet and stay physically active to maintain bone and muscle mass. Even when we cannot find time to exercise, we should make small healthy changes in our lifestyle, such as taking the stairs or going for a walk, to stay physically active.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.