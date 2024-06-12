Kareena Kapoor cools down this summer with her favourite Chakrasana yoga pose

The sweltering heat this summer has brought out the couch potato in the best of fitness enthusiasts. It may seem convenient to skip a few workout sessions this summer, owing to the clammy sweat and heat. But not for Kareena Kapoor, as she sets some major fitness goals, making her workouts a fundamental part of the day, however tiring the day may be. She posted new pictures on Instagram, sharing how she took on the summer with her favourite yoga asana. Kareena's favourite yoga Chakrasana is a must, wherever she is.

Bebo's favourite asana

The Crew actor’s favourite yoga asana is the back-bending Chakrasana. She dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle in which she performed her favourite yoga pose in a pink and navy blue athleisure at her home. The pictures were set to Diljit Dosanjh’s Vanilla song in the background. These fabulous pictures are sure to drive away the summer sluggishness. Bebo keeps setting the fitness bar high, be it with her favourite yoga asana or her intensive pilates sessions.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

She captioned the pictures,"As I fly for the summer my favourite yoga asana is a must ~ the chakrasana to go 💯 #Summer2024 here we come 🌈❤️ #ChakrasanaSeries @anshukayoga”

Benefits of Chakrasana

Chakrasana is also known as the Wheel Pose or the Upward Bow Pose, which requires flexibility and balance. It is a good exercise to stretch the body, as it engages the muscles of the arms, legs, and abdomen. With the back bending and the head down, Chakrasana improves blood circulation, reducing cholesterol, blood pressure, and inflammation, and mitigating the risk of heart diseases and strokes. This asana also promotes good gut health and digestion, stimulating the digestive organs and preventing bloating, acidity, and constipation.

Kareena's work front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen as Jasmine Kohli in Rajesh A. Kishnan’s comedy heist movie Crew, starring along with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She is gearing up for the release of the upcoming movies Singham Again and Takht in 2024.