Kareena Kapoor is jumping and punching her way into 2025 with an inspiring fitness game at 44. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 05, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor's latest workout video shows her jumping and punching her way into the New Year. The actor's intense video will inspire you to get fit. 

Celebrity fitness instructor Mahesh Ghanekar, who trains celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Suriya, often shares their progress on Instagram. On the weekend, Mahesh posted a clip of Kareena's intense workout routine that shows the actor bringing her workout A-game. Even at 44, the actor slayed the routine and inspired us to be active.

Kareena Kapoor's new fitness video will inspire you.
Kareena Kapoor's new fitness video will inspire you.

Kareena Kapoor's intense workout routine

The celebrity trainer posted Kareena's clip with the caption, “Jumping and punching onto the New Year’s Fitness Game #2025 #newyear #newpost #newwork #newgoals #celebrity,” The video shows the actor doing two different full-body exercises. In the first exercise, she can be seen jumping continuously on one leg with the other balanced on the wall. She kept her spine neutral, her arms near her torso, and repeated the routine while keeping her breath in check.

In the second exercise, Kareena sat down on her yoga mat with her torso and legs lifted up from the ground. Maintaining this position and holding dumbbell weights in both hands, Kareena punched her arms forward. She kept her back in a neutral position during the routine.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Kareena's dedication towards her fitness routine and felt inspired by her intense workout. One wrote, “Queen.” Another commented, “Even after two kids! Insane.” A comment read, “OMG! Wow.” Another said, “She looks amazing in her body. She's in her 40s, she has had two kids, and still, she appears healthy and happy.”

Taimur's sweet gesture for his Maa

Apart from an inspiring fitness routine, Kareena's 2025 began with a sweet gesture from her and Saif Ali Khan's oldest son, Taimur Ali Khan. The actor shared pictures of her son carrying her heels with the caption, “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy New Year, friends ❤️ More Pictures coming soon. Stay tuned.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016. They are also parents to Jehangir Ali Khan. Jeh was born on February 21, 2021.

