Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals 5 signs 'you are on a wrong diet'

Our bodies have clever ways of telling us our diet is all wrong. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with actor Kareena Kapoor for years, took to Instagram recently to list ways you can tell your diet isn't great for you. The challenge is that some of these signs can be subtle, which is why Rujuta has done us all a favour by exposing the possible meanings behind these. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique If all the foods you eat only have English names and not local or vernacular names, Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says your diet may not be wrong. (Pexels)

Signs your diet is all wrong

Highlighting warning signs of poor diet, Rujuta said in a video, “If you have to eat in a restricted way then that diet is not for you.” Giving the example of Greek yoghurt, avocado etc., she said if you are only consuming foods that don't have a name in your local language, then you might not be on a diet that's meant for you.

‘Your diet requires you to have many supplements’

Here are some signs you need to switch your diet up to become a little more balanced, according to Rujuta Diwekar:

1. You have to eat out of a cloud kitchen and not a home kitchen. All the food you eat only has English names and not local or vernacular names.

2. Your diet requires you to have many supplements – pills and powders for fat, fibre, protein etc.

3. Meal times become a time of stress and agony. You are no longer allowed to enjoy a meal.

4. You are routinely injured, there’s a change in your period pattern and bleeding.

5. You spend nights warding off the cravings and spend time awake trying to sleep.

If you identify with these signs, consider reassessing your diet and seeking guidance from a registered dietitian or a healthcare professional. Focus on developing a balanced, sustainable, and enjoyable relationship with food.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.