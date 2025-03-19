Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 6 exercises to tone your legs like a Bollywood star. Watch
Want toned legs like Bollywood stars? Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares six power-packed exercises to help you sculpt and strengthen your lower body.
Looking to tone those legs? Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is here to inspire you. Known for training Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, Yasmin regularly shares workout snippets on Instagram to keep her followers motivated. In her latest video, Yasmin demonstrates a set of exercises targeting the glutes and quads to help achieve a sculpted, Bollywood-inspired physique. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur reveals her fitness motivation, watch her intense gym video: ‘I workout because I really love poha’ )
On Tuesday, Yasmin took to Instagram and shared a workout video accompanied by the caption, "Let's tone those legs 🔥 Include these exercises in your lower body workout for a crazy burn 💪." Let's take a look at all the exercises she performed.
Exercises for glutes
1. RDL (Romanian Deadlift): Keep a slight bend in the knees while hinging at the hips to engage the glutes and hamstrings effectively. This move improves strength and flexibility in the posterior chain.
2. Single-leg squat: Balancing on one leg and lowering into a squat enhances stability, coordination, and glute activation for toned legs.
3. Kettlebell swing: A dynamic exercise that targets the glutes, core, and hamstrings. Maintaining proper posture while generating power from the hips ensures maximum benefits.
Exercises for quads
4. Forward lunge: Step forward with control, ensuring the front knee stays aligned over the ankle. This move strengthens the quads while improving balance and flexibility.
5. Goblet squat: Holding a kettlebell or dumbbell close to the chest, this squat variation builds quad strength while improving posture and core stability.
6. Stationary lunge: A great way to isolate and strengthen the quads. Keeping the torso upright and engaging the core enhances stability and form.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
