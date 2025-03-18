Mrunal Thakur reveals her fitness motivation, watch her intense gym video: ‘I workout because I really love poha’

Mrunal Thakur is here to give you some major fitness inspiration. The 32-year-old actor is a total fitness enthusiast and never misses a chance to share glimpses of her intense workout sessions with her Instagram family. So, if you've been feeling lazy, Mrunal's power-packed routine might just be the motivation you need to ditch the couch and hit the gym. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty crushes Monday blues with ‘strong core, strong body’ workout, dares fans to take the challenge. Watch ) Mrunal Thakur shares a workout video on Instagram featuring a cable pull-down exercise. (Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

On Tuesday, Mrunal Thakur treated her fans to a fun surprise by sharing a workout video on Instagram with the caption, "I workout because I really love POHA." In the clip, she can be seen effortlessly doing a cable pull-down at the gym, dressed in a black tank top and shorts.

Which exercise Mrunal performed

Mrunal performed a seated cable lat pulldown, a strength training exercise that targets the upper body. To do this, sit at a cable machine with your knees secured under the pad. Grip the bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width, pull it down towards your chest while keeping your back straight, and slowly release it back up in a controlled motion.

Benefits of this exercise

✅ Targets the latissimus dorsi, improving upper body strength.

✅ Helps in maintaining a strong, upright posture.

✅ Strengthens forearms and improves grip power.

✅ Engages shoulders and arms for better control.

✅ Makes daily activities like lifting and carrying easier.

On the work front

Mrunal Thakur is all set to share the screen with Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action-drama Dacoit. Helmed by Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Sesh, the film follows the journey of a vengeful convict determined to settle scores with his ex-girlfriend for her betrayal. Dacoit is slated to hit theatres later this year.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.