Mrunal Thakur reveals her fitness motivation, watch her intense gym video: ‘I workout because I really love poha’
Mrunal Thakur proves that fitness and food go hand in hand! Her latest workout video, fueled by her love for poha, is the motivation you need to hit the gym.
Mrunal Thakur is here to give you some major fitness inspiration. The 32-year-old actor is a total fitness enthusiast and never misses a chance to share glimpses of her intense workout sessions with her Instagram family. So, if you've been feeling lazy, Mrunal's power-packed routine might just be the motivation you need to ditch the couch and hit the gym. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty crushes Monday blues with ‘strong core, strong body’ workout, dares fans to take the challenge. Watch )
On Tuesday, Mrunal Thakur treated her fans to a fun surprise by sharing a workout video on Instagram with the caption, "I workout because I really love POHA." In the clip, she can be seen effortlessly doing a cable pull-down at the gym, dressed in a black tank top and shorts.
Which exercise Mrunal performed
Mrunal performed a seated cable lat pulldown, a strength training exercise that targets the upper body. To do this, sit at a cable machine with your knees secured under the pad. Grip the bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width, pull it down towards your chest while keeping your back straight, and slowly release it back up in a controlled motion.
Benefits of this exercise
✅ Targets the latissimus dorsi, improving upper body strength.
✅ Helps in maintaining a strong, upright posture.
✅ Strengthens forearms and improves grip power.
✅ Engages shoulders and arms for better control.
✅ Makes daily activities like lifting and carrying easier.
On the work front
Mrunal Thakur is all set to share the screen with Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action-drama Dacoit. Helmed by Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Sesh, the film follows the journey of a vengeful convict determined to settle scores with his ex-girlfriend for her betrayal. Dacoit is slated to hit theatres later this year.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.