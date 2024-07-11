Vaccination is important to keep your child healthy however, there are certain myths attached to it so, we got a health expert on board to help parents clear all the misconceptions regarding vaccination in children. Do read it and schedule an appointment to ensure your child keeps up with the vaccination schedule. Kids vaccination myths busted: Ensuring your child's health and safety (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit P Ghawade, Consultant- Pediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Mumbai's Kharghar, shared, “Vaccines are touted as safe to prevent children from diseases such as smallpox, measles, mumps, diphtheria, tetanus, and polio. Unfortunately, there is misinformation about childhood vaccines, causing some parents to panic and delay the vaccination thinking that they are dangerous for children. Parents should be at ease as we dispel the myths linked to vaccination in children.”

He debunked the following myths associated with vaccination in children -

Myth #1: Vaccines take a toll on the child’s overall well-being by making him/her fall sick

Fact: It is believed that vaccinations contain traces of viruses or bacteria that can cause the diseases they’re supposed to prevent. Understand that the vaccines contain dead or inactivated viruses or bacteria to have a strong immune response without making the child sick. Vaccines can’t make you sick, but some children will see soreness at the injection site or flu-like symptoms after getting a flu shot for a day or two. Parents should not fret and try to clear all their doubts with the doctor.

Myth #2: Vaccines are loaded with harmful chemicals

Fact: Many ingredients present in vaccines are considered toxic harmful or reactive. However, this is completely false. These vaccines are made with ingredients at a dose that is even lower than the dose we are naturally exposed to our environment. Thimerosal, a mercury-containing compound, is used preservative for vaccines. We are naturally exposed to mercury in milk, seafood, and contact lens solutions too. So, parents should not believe in false information available online and get their child vaccinated without any delay.

Myth #3: The MMR vaccine raises the risk of autism in children

Fact: Vaccines are considered safe for children. Most vaccine reactions are temporary, and a child may have a fever or sore arm. The child will certainly not have autism or any other conditions. There is no connection between vaccines and autism.

Myth #4: Other parents may have vaccinated their kids, so it’s completely OKAY to skip vaccination as many children are immune

Fact: If the cases of flu surge, those children who aren’t vaccinated will fall ill. So, as parents, you can't be dependent on the other child's immunity to protect your children. It is better to vaccinate your child instead of depending on others.

Myth#5: Breastfeeding is enough to protect the baby from infections

Fact: Breastfeeding is not an alternative to vaccination. Breastfeeding indeed tends to offer protection against certain infections, especially viral respiratory infections, ear infections, and diarrhea. However, to prevent smallpox, measles, mumps, diphtheria, tetanus, and polio, it will be imperative for parents to administer vaccines to their children. It is better to consult the expert without any delay and design a proper vaccination schedule for your child.