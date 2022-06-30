KL Rahul's surgery brings focus to groin, abdominal hernia. Here's all you need to know about warning signs, treatment

India's cricket team vice-captain and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul recently updated fans on his fitness status after undergoing a successful groin surgery in Germany. He was expected to lead India earlier this month in the five-match T20I rubber against South Africa but had sustained a groin injury that forced him out but has now confirmed that he is healing and recovering well, which has brought people's focus to groin and abdominal hernias.

A hernia is a common problem seen in men and women and a large number of people suffer from it at some point of time but it is to be noted that this health condition is not life-threatening and can be dealt with via surgery. Nowadays, there are many treatment options available when it comes to hernias hence, seek timely treatment to improve your quality of life.

Are you aware? A hernia can led to a space in between the fascia of the abdominal wall and muscles via which the small and large intestine, stomach and bladder may bulge out. You will also be shocked to know that a hernia can also be seen in the abdomen between the chest, hips, groin areas and upper thigh while in women, pregnancy can cause pressure in the abdominal cavity and tear at a weak point in the abdominal midline or navel leading to umbilical or ventral hernia.

Causes:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist and Director of Zen Multispecialty Hospital in Mumbai's Chembur, shared, “One can suffer from a hernia due to an enlarged prostate, obesity, abdominal fluid, lifting heavy weights, constant coughing, straining during urinating, constipation, and exertion. You may be at the risk of getting a hernia due to old age, smoking, pregnancy, low birth weight, and constipation.”

Warning signs:

He highlighted, “The signs and symptoms of a hernia are swelling in the groin or abdominal wall, pain while coughing and sneezing, constipation, vomiting, nausea, and backache because of improper posture, weakness, dull ache, heaviness, or a burning sensation in the abdomen, groin, and scrotum. One’s condition can worsen when there is pressure on the abdominal muscles while you coughing, lifting heavy objects, playing sports, or standing for long periods.”

Diagnosis:

When you consult the doctor, he/she can ask you to do an abdominal ultrasound, CT scan or MRI scan to know whether it is a hernia problem. Dr Roy Patankar suggested, “Take an appropriate treatment once the diagnosis is confirmed. Don’t waste your time after the diagnosis as the hernia can become strangulated causing permanent damage. The intestines can also become trapped in the hernia, and there can be extreme pain and even cutting off the blood supply to the intestines. The doctor will decide upon the type of surgery needed for you based on the size of the hernia, its type, and location. Moreover, other factors such as lifestyle, health, and age will also be taken into consideration. You will be asked to undergo surgery when you are seriously ill and the hernia is interfering with your daily activities.”

Treatment options available to tackle hernia:

1. Open Repair - It is done in case of large hernia defects as a part of abdominal wall reconstruction. Here the mesh is positioned between the muscles layers, to cut down the risk of complications and repair the hernia. You can do it after speaking to the doctor. Open surgery under local anaesthesia for elderly unfit Patients

2. Laparoscopic hernia repair surgery - It is a popular one and is done widely. Here, the camera that is a ‘laparoscope’ is inserted into the abdomen to see the hernia in order to make a perfect incision in the lower abdomen, and this is performed under general anaesthesia. Did you know? Open surgery for hernia repair is done by making an incision in the groin. Thus, the bulging intestine stored in a hernia is pushed back to the abdomen. Then a synthetic mesh or stitches are used for the purpose of restoring the abdominal wall. The advantage of laparoscopic surgery is short stay 24 to 48 hrs no stitches outside can have a bath the next day. A belt prior to surgery may be harmful as if hernia not reduced before application of belt can cause strangulation and gangrene

3. TAR Surgery for Recurrent and Complex Hernia Repair to manage complex ventral hernias - If you have been asked to undergo this procedure then the surgeon will make a midline-long incision is made to the pubis in order to open the hernia and free its flanks. Not everyone may require surgery. Your doctor will be able to determine the line of treatment for you.

4. Robotic surgery - It is a minimally invasive surgical option with a magnified 3D high-definition vision system and special wristed instruments enabling the doctor to operate with enhanced vision, precision, and control. This is the newest and the latest technology used to deal with a hernia. Robotic surgery for hernia repair is an advanced procedure as the surgeon gets three-dimensional images of the internal abdomen assuring minor scars and lesser pain.

Dr Roy Patankar advised, “One should also check family history. To prevent, eat foods containing fiber to manage constipation. Try to include broccoli, berries, avocado, whole grains, apples, dried fruits, asparagus, melons, oranges, nuts, peas, kidney beans, almonds, soybean, quinoa, oats, beans, lentils, chia seeds, and bananas in the diet. Avoid pressurizing during bowel movements, strengthen the abdomen muscles by exercising without fail, avoid lifting heavy weights or objects, and bid adieu to smoke and alcohol. Timely treatment is key to managing this condition and leading a healthy life.”