The tragic death of 29-year-old popular Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade left fans in shock as she suffered four cardiac arrests during liposuction surgery on her knee, a cosmetic procedure that followed complications at a hospital in Sao Paulo. For the uninitiated, body contouring surgery needs a combination of procedures such as liposuction or lipolysis to remove the fat and if your skin elasticity is poor then the surgeon will have to remove the excess skin. Liposuction surgery: Tips to minimise side effects as Brazilian influencer dies due to cardiac arrest during procedure (Photo by Twitter/Domingo_Legal)

There are two types of liposuction procedures — of less than five litres and more than five litres — and the former is considered safer but those who have serious medical ailments and age-related issues should be treated with extreme caution. The Sao Luiz Hospital in Itaim Bibi, where Luana Andrade was being treated, revealed in a statement, “The surgery was interrupted and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment.”

Taking to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to his Brazilian influencer friend and TV star Luana Andrade after her death, Footballer Neymar wrote, “Sad day with two very bad news. First it was the attack that Bru's [Bruna Biancardi's] parents suffered, but thank God everyone is fine! Secondly, the death of a friend. My condolences to the whole family, may God receive Luana with open arms (sic)”.

As per the reports, Luana Andrade underwent haemodynamic treatment but it did not yield the desired results and ultimately lead to her passing away. According to health experts, liposuction comes with potential side effects where though a majority of patients experience positive outcomes, some individuals may encounter adverse effects, including temporary swelling, bruising, discomfort, infections, scarring, uneven or irregular contours, changes in skin sensation and skin discolouration.

Additionally, more serious risks such as deep vein thrombosis, cardiac complications or even death, although extremely rare, are essential to be aware of hence, it is crucial to consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon to fully understand the potential risks and benefits, as well as to determine if liposuction is the right choice based on individual health and aesthetic goals.

Dr Rajat Gupta, M.Ch, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Director at RG Aesthetics in New Delhi, recommended the following steps patients can take to minimise the side effects of a liposuction procedure:

Choose a qualified and experienced surgeon with extensive experience in liposuction to ensure the procedure is performed safely and effectively.

Follow pre-operative and post-operative instructions for preparing for the procedure, which may include avoiding certain medications, fasting, and quitting smoking.

Wear compression garments after the procedure to minimise swelling and promote healing.

Adequate rest and recovery time after the procedure can help minimise pain and discomfort.

Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of fluids after the procedure can help flush out any toxins and reduce the risk of complications.

Attend all scheduled follow-up appointments with your plastic surgeon in Delhi to ensure proper healing and detect potential complications.

