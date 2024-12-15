Menu Explore
Lonely and depressed students miss out on a lot; study explains the emotional benefits they don't get

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 15, 2024 04:08 PM IST

A study reveals that students experiencing high loneliness and depression do not benefit emotionally from social interactions.

Humans are considered to be social animals and socialisation is deemed to be a vital aspect of their emotional wellbeing. For young people, particularly students, having social circles is typically seen as a way to boost mood and combat loneliness. However, a study published in Psychophysiology offers a sobering reality. Students struggling with depression and loneliness may not derive the same emotional benefits from social interactions as their peers with lower levels of loneliness.

Lonely and depressed students do not experience any emotional reward from social interactions. (Shutterstock)
Lack of social benefit

The study, conducted by Elizabeth Jelsma and colleagues, aimed to examine how depression and loneliness shape emotional and physiological responses during social interactions. The researchers examined 118 college students, tracking their emotional wellbeing in their daily activities to social interactions. Here’s where the finding gets interesting. It’s a common notion that social interaction is healthy, turns around low mood and drives away loneliness. The findings however revealed a very different insight. Lonely students didn’t receive any emotional benefits, whether it was one-to-one or group interactions.

Emotional benefits of social dynamic

There's no change in mood even in presence of company.(Shutterstock)
There's no change in mood even in presence of company.(Shutterstock)

The dynamic of the social interaction substantially changes the mood. These are the emotional benefits the researchers mentioned. Students who were less lonely and depressed felt more calm and relaxed in romantic relations or hanging out with close friends. When these people are in a group, they embody the group’s spirit and feel more energised and enthusiastic. These benefits contribute to overall emotional wellbeing.

Both of these emotional responses are positive. However, none apply to students with high levels of loneliness and depression as their emotional responses to social interactions remain muted. They are unable to engage and connect properly with their peers. It shows how these young people struggling with loneliness and depression miss out on the emotional benefits of social interactions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

