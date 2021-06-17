Home / Lifestyle / Health / Madhuri Dixit Nene invites fans to join her for yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day
Madhuri Dixit Nene invites fans to join her for yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently shared a video practising Bhujangasana ahead of International Yoga Day and also invited her fans to join her yoga sessions.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Chayanika Das
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:10 AM IST

Many Bollywood celebs like Malaika Arora, Shipa Shetty Kundra, Bipasha Basu, prefer yoga to vigorous workouts and their Instagram posts say it all. Madhuru Dixit Nene has also been treating her fans with fitness pictures and videos. The actor recently shared another one where she can be seen practising Bhujangasana.

As international yoga day nears, the fitness enthusiast wants to share some simple yoga asanas with her fans. Inviting her followers to join her, she took to her Instagram to share her day 1 video and captioned it, "Yoga has always been a part of my fitness regime. As #InternationalYogaDay is coming up I want to share some simple asanas & invite you all to join me 🧘‍♀️."

"Day 1 - #Bhujangasana to strengthen the spine, stimulate abdominal organs, and relieve stress & fatigue. Create reels remix of the poses every day & join me for this special series of #DailyYogaWithMe," she added.

Check out the video here:


Earlier, Madhuri's husband Dr Shriram Nene shared a sneak peek of a recipe which he is yet to reveal. He captioned the post, "Some lip-smacking healthy recipes coming your way shortly. Wait for em!."

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank (2019). She is currently the judge of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3.'

